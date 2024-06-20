In a significant decision affecting both club and international play, Real Madrid has decided not to release another star for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This decision comes amidst a packed summer schedule for the club. Numerous players are already participating in major tournaments such as Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

Florentino Perez first used his veto power to prevent Kylian Mbappe, the latest Galactico acquisition, from representing France. “For the Olympics, my club has a position which is very clear. So, that means I think I will not participate in the Olympics. That is how it is,” Mbappe revealed.

The 2024 Olympic soccer competition will run from July 26 to August 9, overlapping with Madrid’s critical preseason period. This timing is particularly problematic given that many of the club’s players are involved in Euro 2024 and Copa America, which also conclude in mid-July. The club’s priority is to ensure that their players are adequately prepared for the start of the new season. However, this includes the UEFA European Super Cup final against Atalanta on August 14 in Warsaw.

According to reports from Sport, now Brahim Diaz has also been informed of Real Madrid’s stance. The club views Diaz as a crucial player for their preseason preparations, especially given the expected late returns of many first-team regulars due to their international commitments.

Morocco not giving up

From the Moroccan Football Federation’s standpoint, the inclusion of Brahim Diaz in their Olympic squad is of significant importance. The Atlas Lions, who made history by reaching the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, are keen to continue their upward trajectory by performing well in the Olympics. The Moroccan team has not qualified for the Olympics since 2012. Nonetheless, they are likely a potential medal contender, and Diaz’s presence would undoubtedly boost their chances.

Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Moroccan Football Federation, has expressed a strong desire to see Diaz in the Olympic squad, acknowledging his importance to the team. Despite Real Madrid’s current stance, Morocco will continue negotiations, Morocco World News says. They hope to reach an agreement that allows the 24-year-old to participate in the Olympics while balancing his club commitments.

How can Olympics decision affect Brahim Diaz and Real Madrid?

Brahim Diaz has previously shown a keen interest in representing Morocco at the Olympics. However, he has reportedly accepted the club’s decision without insisting on his release. This highlights the professional relationship between the player and his club, where the latter’s priorities take precedence. The club deems the midfielder’s role in the preseason as vital, especially as the Whites aim to start the new season strongly amidst a packed schedule.

Los Blancos’ decision is not unprecedented; the club has also refused to release Kylian Mbappe for the Olympics, indicating a consistent approach to managing player commitments during a crucial period. This decision aligns with the club’s broader strategy to maintain player fitness and readiness for the competitive season ahead.

The decision also underscores a broader trend in soccer where clubs prioritize their preseason preparations and competitive campaigns over international tournaments that are not part of the official FIFA calendar. The Olympics, while prestigious, do not carry the same weight in football as the World Cup or continental championships. Therefore, clubs often weigh the benefits of releasing players against their own strategic needs.

