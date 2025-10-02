PSG coach Luis Enrique reveals Champions League favorites after win over Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain came out on top in Matchday 2 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, defeating FC Barcelona in a thriller at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium. After securing a statement victory over his former club, coach Luis Enrique weighed in on who he sees as the favorites to win Europe’s top prize.

With stars like Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Désiré Doué sidelined due to injury, PSG stunned the hosts with a 2-1 comeback capped by Gonçalo Ramos’ dramatic 90th-minute winner. The three points put the French champions among the group of clubs with a perfect six points from their first two games.

In his postgame press conference, Luis Enrique praised his squad’s response against elite opposition. “We played a great game. At the start it was tough because they had the ball. Against a team of Barcelona’s quality, the first 20 minutes were difficult for us. With our goal, we gained confidence and created chances. In the second half, we improved and were the better side.”

The Spaniard didn’t hold back when discussing Barcelona’s status in the competition, underscoring that both sides remain among the favorites. “They’re among the candidates to win the Champions League. They play wonderfully, at a very high level, and this is just the beginning. Few teams have such a clear identity. Barca and we are both contenders to fight for the title. But in the knockout rounds, it will depend on how each team arrives,” he candidly stated.

Goncalo Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with teammate Lucas Hernandez after scoring his team’s second goal against FC Barcelona.

Along with PSG, only Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Arsenal, and Qarabağ FK have opened the group stage with back-to-back wins. Despite Barcelona’s early stumble, Luis Enrique stressed they remain firmly in the conversation for the European crown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Why Lionel Messi became the focus of fan chant battles between Barcelona and PSG in the Champions League

What’s next for PSG?

In the revamped Champions League format, finishing inside the top eight is crucial to avoid the playoff round and an additional two matches before the round of 16. PSG finished 15th last season but went on to lift the trophy, a reminder of how unpredictable the road to the title can be.

Asked about his side’s chances of cracking the top tier this time, Luis Enrique kept a balanced outlook: “It will depend on the schedule. Ours is very tough. We can win, but we can also lose. Every team we face has a very high level. We have a difficult schedule, but that doesn’t worry me now. I liked the mentality we showed as a team.”

After opening with Atalanta and Barcelona, the defending champions face a brutal stretch of opponents: Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Sporting Lisbon, and Newcastle United — a gauntlet packed with top competition compared to teams outside Europe’s traditional power leagues.

Advertisement