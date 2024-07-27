Whilst Chelsea have made headlines through their incoming signings in recent years, the back-end of the 2024 summer transfer window is likely to see an exodus from Stamford Bridge.

As Chelsea navigate through a transformative summer, they will try to offload up to 12 players to streamline the squad.

They also aim to bring in new talent that aligns with Enzo Maresca‘s vision. The Blues have already made several high-profile signings, but the overhaul is far from complete. Thus, numerous departures will occur before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea‘s summer transfer activity has been vigorous, marked by the arrival of former Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who reunites with Maresca.

He joins a slew of new recruits including Estevao Willian, Omari Kellyman, Caleb Wiley, Marc Guiu, and Tosin Adarabioyo; each bringing fresh energy and potential to the team.

Who could leave Chelsea?

A report from The Sun indicate that the Blues plan to part ways with up to 12 players to make room for further signings.

Among those potentially leaving is Conor Gallagher, who is in the final year of his contract. Atletico Madrid has already made a second bid for the England international, with Tottenham Hotspur also showing interest.

Academy graduates Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja are also on the list of players up for sale.

Chalobah was a surprise exclusion from Chelsea’s tour squad Chalobah was a surprise exclusion from Chelsea’s tour squad

Notably, both were left out of Chelsea’s preseason tour squad in the US. Additionally, goalkeepers Kepa and Djordje Petrovic could be on their way out; with Villarreal’s Filip Jorgensen rumored to be a possible incoming replacement.

Romelu Lukaku, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Inter and Roma, is another likely departure. The Belgian striker has attracted interest from clubs in Italy and Saudi Arabia. Surprisingly, Ben Chilwell, who has battled injuries and is one of the highest earners at the club, is also on the potential exit list.

Reinforcing squad on the agenda

Chelsea’s mass clearout aims not only to ensure Financial Fair Play compliance but also to bring in players suited to Maresca’s tactical approach. The club has shown interest in Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian star has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge since last season. Filip Jorgensen is on the radar as a competitive addition for the goalkeeping position; there are also talks of pursuing Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin.

From within the Premier League, Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, and Brighton attacker Evan Ferguson are on Chelsea’s wishlist. The Blues have already sold several players, including Michael Golding, Hakim Ziyech, Omari Hutchinson, and Ian Maatsen, while Thiago Silva has returned to Brazil with Fluminense.

Chelsea’s latest acquisition is Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United for $11 million. The 19-year-old left-back, however, faces stiff competition from Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell.

As a result, he will move to their affiliate club, Strasbourg, for the season. But now, the English side face a potential loan crisis due to FIFA regulations that limit the number of international loans to six per season. With Wiley and likely Andrey Santos occupying two of these slots, only four remain for other players.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire : IMAGO / News Images.