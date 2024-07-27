Real Madrid, renowned for their relentless pursuit of the world’s best talents, have set their sights on Bayern’s young star, Jamal Musiala.

Known for capitalizing on cut-price deals, Los Blancos could potentially secure Musiala at a bargain price if circumstances align favorably. The German sensation is currently under contract with Bayern until 2026. Nonetheless, he presents a tantalizing prospect for the La Liga champions.

Bayern Munich face a critical juncture with one of their most prized assets. The German giants are eager to secure his future before next summer. If they fail, they risk selling him at a reduced price.

The other options include losing him on a free transfer in 2026 or succumbing to his wage demands. This predicament mirrors Bayern’s current situation with Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies; the latter of whom is rumored to be heading to the Spanish champions next summer.

In fact, Bild’s Christian Falk has informed Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that Real Madrid‘s potential acquisition of Davies could position them well to sign Musiala.

The young German star harbors ambitions akin to those of Jude Bellingham, seeking a team that consistently contends for the Champions League title. If the Bavarians fail to retain their top talents and strengthen their squad, Musiala might pursue opportunities elsewhere; potentially in Spain or England, where he spent part of his youth.

Musiala and Bellingham to reunite?

What is interesting, Musiala’s friendship with Jude Bellingham could influence his decision. This camaraderie has previously been cited as a factor that might sway him towards the Spanish capital.

Musiala and Bellingham are close friends

Recently, Real Madrid have also been linked with another German talent, Florian Wirtz, who occupies a similar role. Bayern Munich, however, are also vying for Wirtz’s signature, indicating a competitive transfer battle ahead.

Musiala has been in exceptional form, showcasing his talents with 12 goals and eight assists in 38 matches for Bayern across multiple competitions.

His impressive performances earned him a spot in the Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament, as recognized by UEFA. His contract in Munich, valid for two more seasons, means Real Madrid would need to present a compelling offer to secure his services.

What can Musiala bring to Madrid?

Musiala’s attributes make him a valuable asset for any top-tier team. He possesses the vision to create scoring opportunities, can shoot with power and precision, and is adept at dribbling through tight defenses.

Primarily an attacking midfielder, Musiala can also operate as a box-to-box midfielder or a left-winger, showcasing his versatility.

His ability to both score and create goals makes him a formidable presence in the final third. This versatility and skill set align well with Real Madrid’s strategic needs, enhancing the squad’s overall quality.

At 21, Musiala is a generational talent capable of competing for a regular starting spot alongside Jude Bellingham at Madrid.

His potential transfer could significantly bolster Carlo Ancelotti’s options, providing both immediate impact and long-term value. Musiala’s arrival could play a pivotal role in the Spaniards’ pursuit of major honors over the next decade.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto : IMAGO / Sven Simon.