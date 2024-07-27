LAFC are looking to make a splash in the summer transfer market, with Antoine Griezmann their primary target.

Even though he’s 33 years old, Griezmann has been one of the most important players in La Liga for Atletico Madrid for the last two years.

He is crucial to Diego Simeone’s team because of how much stronger they are with him on the field. However, his future at Atletico remains uncertain.

Although he plays an important role, the club reportedly has no intention of keeping him on when his current deal ends. Marca say that the hierarchy’s unwillingness to raise his wage is the driving force behind this choice.

Griezmann will be 35 when his contract ends in 2026, a fact that fuels the club’s cautious stance.

Understandably, Atletico Madrid have concerns about offering a new contract to a player nearing the twilight of his career. Yet, they remain open to retaining him if he continues to perform at a high level over the next two seasons.

But the Frenchman’s ambition to conclude his career in Major League Soccer is well-documented.

“Playing in the United States is a dream for me. When I go there, I want it to be in the best possible conditions, but it’s certainly a goal for the future”, he said last summer.

What’s more, the veteran reiterated this sentiment in September; emphasizing his desire to play in the MLS over other lucrative opportunities, such as those in Saudi Arabia.

A dream come true?

As of July 2024, this dream appears closer to reality than ever before. Reports from L’Equipe suggest that Griezmann has received a tempting contract proposal from LAFC.

LAFC hope to reunite Hugo Lloris, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann in Los Angeles LAFC hope to reunite Hugo Lloris, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann in Los Angeles

It is a club that already has his former France teammates Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud. This offer presents an exciting possibility for the forward, aligning perfectly with his career aspirations and personal desires.

The report claims that LAFC have been in active discussions with Griezmann’s entourage for several weeks.

The club is ready to sign him now or wait until 2025 if necessary. This flexibility underscores their determination to bring Griezmann on board. They are willing to pay his release clause, which is a relatively modest $11 million.

The proposed contract would make Griezmann the second-highest-paid player in MLS, just behind his former Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi.

How can Griezman help LAFC?

For the Black and Gold, securing the Frenchman would not only bolster their squad but also significantly raise the profile of the club and the MLS internationally.

The potential lineup featuring stars like Lloris, Giroud, Carlos Vela, and Griezmann could attract a broader fan base and increase sponsorship opportunities. The club’s ambition is clear: to build a competitive and globally recognized team.

Atleti meanwhile, having already parted ways with Memphis Depay and Alvaro Morata this summer, will be keen to retain Griezmann for at least one more season. His departure would necessitate a significant adjustment in the squad, potentially impacting their performance in La Liga and other competitions.

