Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Milan’s bold break with tradition: Luka Modric, Christian Pulisic, and Santiago Gimenez witness historic 100-year record smash

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Luka Modric (L) and Christian Pulisic (R) of AC Milan.
© AC Milan/X and Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesLuka Modric (L) and Christian Pulisic (R) of AC Milan.

Luka Modric, Christian Pulisic, and Santiago Gimenez find themselves at the heart of a truly historic moment for Milan. The club has made a decision that has stunned fans and historians alike, as Milan has broken a tradition that dates back more than 100 years. This unprecedented change marks a shift in the club’s identity, sparking debate over whether it is a brave step toward the future or a risky departure from its heritage.

The move comes in a season where new manager Massimiliano Allegri has turned to tactical innovation, sometimes fielding Rafael Leao or Christian Pulisic as a false nine, while Gimenez adapts to life as Milan’s first-choice striker. The result has been a Milan side that looks different — and for the first time ever, one without its most symbolic jersey number.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sportthis is the first season in over a century that AC Milan will not have a No.9 in its squad. Following Luka Jovic’s departure at the end of the 2024-25 season, the Rossoneri declined to sign or assign the shirt to any player.

Traditionally, the No.9 was the hallmark of Milan’s goal-scorer, worn by legends like George Weah, Patrick Kluivert, and Filippo Inzaghi. But in recent years, the shirt has become a burden, with a string of strikers failing to live up to expectations. “Milan’s failure to secure a center forward means the club, for the first time in 100 years, has been without a player worthy of wearing the number 9 shirt,” wrote Gazzetta.

Giroud during his time at Milan

Giroud during his time at Milan

The list of No.9s since squad numbers became permanent in 1995 reads like a mix of glory and disappointment. Filippo Inzaghi’s 11-year stint from 2001 to 2012 remains the most iconic, but since his retirement, names like Matri, Torres, Destro, Luiz Adriano, Andre Silva, Higuain, Piatek, and Mandzukic all failed to make the number their own. Only Olivier Giroud’s steady three-season tenure broke the so-called “curse.”

Advertisement
Massive boost for Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric: Why Adrien Rabiot chose Milan over Champions League soccer

see also

Massive boost for Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric: Why Adrien Rabiot chose Milan over Champions League soccer

Allegri’s tactical response

Instead of rushing to replace Jovic with a new signing, Allegri has taken a different approach. Santiago Gimenez will wear the No.7 shirt; Leao the No.10; and Christian Pulisic the No.11, while Christopher Nkunku, Milan’s late signing from Chelsea, has taken No.18.

What was once a coveted shirt has become a source of anxiety. From the 1950s to the 1990s, the No.9 was synonymous with Milan’s dominance, worn by names like Gunnar Nordahl, Altafini, Sormani, and Marco van Basten. However, in the last decade, the number’s reputation has soured. “There used to be a competitive race to wear it, there now seems to be a fear of taking it on,” Gazzetta says.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Massive boost for Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric: Why Adrien Rabiot chose Milan over Champions League soccer

Massive boost for Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric: Why Adrien Rabiot chose Milan over Champions League soccer

Adrien Rabiot’s arrival is being hailed as a statement signing — but what convinced him to join a team with no Champions League action this season?

Milan and USMNT pressure ahead of 2026 World Cup? Ex-Premier League star delivers six-word warning to Christian Pulisic

Milan and USMNT pressure ahead of 2026 World Cup? Ex-Premier League star delivers six-word warning to Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic may be in the form of his life for both club and country, but a former Premier League striker has issued a six-word message about the pressure on the American star.

Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric hit with setback: Milan loses key player for Bologna game in Serie A

Christian Pulisic, Santiago Gimenez, and Luka Modric hit with setback: Milan loses key player for Bologna game in Serie A

The Rossoneri have learned that one of their most important stars will not be available for Sunday’s match at San Siro.

Argentina dealt major blow as Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso reveals Franco Mastantuono decision

Argentina dealt major blow as Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso reveals Franco Mastantuono decision

Argentina had high hopes for Franco Mastantuono, but Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has delivered disappointing news.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo