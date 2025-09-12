Milan’s bold break with tradition: Luka Modric, Christian Pulisic, and Santiago Gimenez witness historic 100-year record smash

Luka Modric, Christian Pulisic, and Santiago Gimenez find themselves at the heart of a truly historic moment for Milan. The club has made a decision that has stunned fans and historians alike, as Milan has broken a tradition that dates back more than 100 years. This unprecedented change marks a shift in the club’s identity, sparking debate over whether it is a brave step toward the future or a risky departure from its heritage.

The move comes in a season where new manager Massimiliano Allegri has turned to tactical innovation, sometimes fielding Rafael Leao or Christian Pulisic as a false nine, while Gimenez adapts to life as Milan’s first-choice striker. The result has been a Milan side that looks different — and for the first time ever, one without its most symbolic jersey number.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, this is the first season in over a century that AC Milan will not have a No.9 in its squad. Following Luka Jovic’s departure at the end of the 2024-25 season, the Rossoneri declined to sign or assign the shirt to any player.

Traditionally, the No.9 was the hallmark of Milan’s goal-scorer, worn by legends like George Weah, Patrick Kluivert, and Filippo Inzaghi. But in recent years, the shirt has become a burden, with a string of strikers failing to live up to expectations. “Milan’s failure to secure a center forward means the club, for the first time in 100 years, has been without a player worthy of wearing the number 9 shirt,” wrote Gazzetta.

Giroud during his time at Milan

The list of No.9s since squad numbers became permanent in 1995 reads like a mix of glory and disappointment. Filippo Inzaghi’s 11-year stint from 2001 to 2012 remains the most iconic, but since his retirement, names like Matri, Torres, Destro, Luiz Adriano, Andre Silva, Higuain, Piatek, and Mandzukic all failed to make the number their own. Only Olivier Giroud’s steady three-season tenure broke the so-called “curse.”

Allegri’s tactical response

Instead of rushing to replace Jovic with a new signing, Allegri has taken a different approach. Santiago Gimenez will wear the No.7 shirt; Leao the No.10; and Christian Pulisic the No.11, while Christopher Nkunku, Milan’s late signing from Chelsea, has taken No.18.

What was once a coveted shirt has become a source of anxiety. From the 1950s to the 1990s, the No.9 was synonymous with Milan’s dominance, worn by names like Gunnar Nordahl, Altafini, Sormani, and Marco van Basten. However, in the last decade, the number’s reputation has soured. “There used to be a competitive race to wear it, there now seems to be a fear of taking it on,” Gazzetta says.