While Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé command the headlines, a new star has emerged in the soccer world: Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old Barcelona sensation experienced a jaw-dropping €120 million increase in market value in 2024, a testament to his extraordinary talent.

Lamine Yamal‘s meteoric rise in 2024 has stunned football experts and fans alike. The FC Barcelona right winger’s value has soared to €180 million, according to Transfermarkt, representing a 200% increase in just one year. This astronomical jump reflects his exceptional performance on the pitch.

During the 2023-2024 season, Yamal played 50 games for Barcelona, contributing seven goals and nine assists. His pivotal role in Spain’s Euro 2024 victory further cemented his status as a rising star.

The 2024-2025 season has seen him continue to impress. With 22 appearances, seven goals, and twelve assists, he has firmly established himself as a key player and leader for the Catalan club. His ambition is clear: “Scoring more goals, I think, is what I need to improve. I’ve improved a lot in assists, but scoring in every game is my goal.”

Yamal is no longer just a promising talent; he’s a reality, reshaping the global football landscape and positioning himself as one of his generation’s most influential players. His remarkable ascent underscores the ever-evolving nature of football and the constant emergence of unexpected stars.

Other rising stars: Market value surges in 2024

Yamal’s success wasn’t an isolated incident. Several of his Barcelona teammates also experienced significant market value increases:

Raphinha: The Brazilian winger's value rose by €30 million, reaching €80 million.

Fermín López: The Olympic champion's market value increased by €35 million, reaching €50 million.

This surge in player valuations wasn’t limited to Barcelona. Cole Palmer of Chelsea experienced an €85 million increase, reaching €130 million, making him the second most revalued player of the year.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. saw a €50 million increase, reaching €200 million, tying Erling Haaland for the highest valuation. These significant market value shifts reflect the dynamism of the modern football transfer market.