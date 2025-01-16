Kylian Mbappe has found himself in a drawn-out legal battle with Paris Saint-Germain over a staggering €55 million in unpaid wages and bonuses. While the Real Madrid forward focuses on his career in Spain, this lingering financial dispute remains a significant source of tension, with recent developments casting doubt on a swift resolution.

Mbappe’s efforts to reclaim the €55 million took an unexpected hit when the French Soccer Federation (FFF) declined to forward the case to UEFA, European soccer’s governing body. According to L’Equipe, this decision prevents UEFA from reviewing the dispute, delaying any potential sanctions against PSG or an enforced resolution.

The core of the disagreement lies in conflicting claims. PSG asserts that Mbappe agreed to forgo the €55 million in a private meeting with club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi in August 2023. Conversely, the player’s legal team argues no formal agreement or documentation is supporting this claim.

The case has been in motion for several months, beginning with the 26-year-old taking the matter to the Ligue de Soccer Professionnel’s (LFP) Disciplinary Commission last September. Twice, the commission ruled in his favor, instructing PSG to pay the owed amounts. However, the French club appealed, citing procedural loopholes, and escalated the matter to the FFF.

Despite Mbappe’s lawyer petitioning the FFF to involve UEFA, the federation declined, citing the ongoing Paris court case. This delay has frustrated Mbappe’s camp, as UEFA’s intervention could have forced PSG to settle the debt or face severe penalties, including a recruitment ban or exclusion from the Champions League.

Mbappe’s position in matter

Mbappe has remained resolute in his claim, asserting that PSG owes him the promised bonuses and wages. Speaking through his representatives, he has maintained that no agreement exists to waive the €55 million. The French star’s legal team insists that without concrete evidence, PSG’s assertions cannot hold up in court.

This dispute comes at a time when the Frenchman is flourishing at Real Madrid. The forward, who joined the Spanish giants last summer, has already made 27 appearances this season, contributing 14 goals and three assists. Despite his success on the pitch, the unresolved financial matter with his former club continues to loom large.

What happens next?

The Paris court is now the focal point of this saga. If it rules in favor of the Parisians, Mbappe’s claims could be dismissed. However, if the court sides with the French captain, PSG may be compelled to pay the €55 million, possibly with added interest.

The delay in reaching a verdict means the process could take several more months—or even years—if further appeals are filed. While UEFA remains uninvolved for now, its role could become pivotal should the case escalate.