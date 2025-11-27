Could Marcus Rashford leave Barcelona? The English striker is reportedly targeted by another European team

Marcus Rashford transitioned from being one of the top players in the world to becoming one of the most criticized. Despite this, Barcelona took a chance on him by signing him on loan, which has proven to be a wise move. Given his performance, they are reportedly considering exercising their option to buy him. However, the Englishman’s future with the Culers could be in jeopardy, as a top European team is contemplating making an offer to sign him.

Since his arrival to Barcelona, Rashford has reached to impress with his performances supposedly convincing the team to exercise the alleged €35 million (approximately $40.5 million) purchase option. However, the Englishman has reportedly become a target for Paris Saint-Germain. According to Fichajes Net, the French team is preparing to make an offer to Manchester United, which holds his sporting rights, for around €50 million (approximately $57.9 million).

While Marcus’s performances keep attracting PSG’s attention, he confessed to ITV Sport that he plans to remain at Barcelona for a long time. Not only does the Englishman desire this, but the Culers also prioritize signing him due to his loan agreement with an option-to-buy. Far from entering a race to sign him, the Spanish side is still analyzing his potential permanent signing. For that reason, the player still needs to prove his value to the team.

Marcus Rashford is slowly reigniting his best form in Barcelona

Since arriving in Barcelona, Marcus Rashford has distanced himself from the off-field controversies that marked his final seasons at Manchester United. Thanks to his commitment to the team, coach Hansi Flick has integrated him as a key part of the team’s rotation. While he is not yet an undisputed starter, the Englishman has played a prominent role, effectively silencing doubts about his impact on the team.

In the 2025-26 season, Marcus has scored six goals and contributed nine assists in 17 games. In Raphinha’s absence, the English star has proved to be a difference-maker with his impressive speed and scoring prowess. However, with several months remaining in the season, his consistency will determine whether his performance is just an illusion or a triumphant return to his best form.

Marcus Rashford’s permanent signing may not depend solely on his performance on the field. With a relatively high salary, the Englishman may need to lower his expectations to fit into Barcelona’s budget. Not only his salary but also the return of Ansu Fati from loan could jeopardize his continuity. With the Spaniard also earning a significant salary, the Culers may need to loan him out again or sell him to accommodate Rashford in the squad.