Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Could Marcus Rashford leave Barcelona? The English striker is reportedly targeted by another European team

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Marcus Rashford of Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.
© Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesMarcus Rashford of Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26.

Marcus Rashford transitioned from being one of the top players in the world to becoming one of the most criticized. Despite this, Barcelona took a chance on him by signing him on loan, which has proven to be a wise move. Given his performance, they are reportedly considering exercising their option to buy him. However, the Englishman’s future with the Culers could be in jeopardy, as a top European team is contemplating making an offer to sign him.

Since his arrival to Barcelona, Rashford has reached to impress with his performances supposedly convincing the team to exercise the alleged €35 million (approximately $40.5 million) purchase option. However, the Englishman has reportedly become a target for Paris Saint-Germain. According to Fichajes Net, the French team is preparing to make an offer to Manchester United, which holds his sporting rights, for around €50 million (approximately $57.9 million).

While Marcus’s performances keep attracting PSG’s attention, he confessed to ITV Sport that he plans to remain at Barcelona for a long time. Not only does the Englishman desire this, but the Culers also prioritize signing him due to his loan agreement with an option-to-buy. Far from entering a race to sign him, the Spanish side is still analyzing his potential permanent signing. For that reason, the player still needs to prove his value to the team.

Marcus Rashford is slowly reigniting his best form in Barcelona

Since arriving in Barcelona, Marcus Rashford has distanced himself from the off-field controversies that marked his final seasons at Manchester United. Thanks to his commitment to the team, coach Hansi Flick has integrated him as a key part of the team’s rotation. While he is not yet an undisputed starter, the Englishman has played a prominent role, effectively silencing doubts about his impact on the team.

Marcus Rashford celebrating a goal

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona

In the 2025-26 season, Marcus has scored six goals and contributed nine assists in 17 games. In Raphinha’s absence, the English star has proved to be a difference-maker with his impressive speed and scoring prowess. However, with several months remaining in the season, his consistency will determine whether his performance is just an illusion or a triumphant return to his best form.

Advertisement
Lamine Yamal loses another teammate: Barcelona star Fermin Lopez hit by surprising injury after Chelsea blowout

see also

Lamine Yamal loses another teammate: Barcelona star Fermin Lopez hit by surprising injury after Chelsea blowout

Marcus Rashford’s permanent signing may not depend solely on his performance on the field. With a relatively high salary, the Englishman may need to lower his expectations to fit into Barcelona’s budget. Not only his salary but also the return of Ansu Fati from loan could jeopardize his continuity. With the Spaniard also earning a significant salary, the Culers may need to loan him out again or sell him to accommodate Rashford in the squad.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: Bruno Fernandes and two other stars to be dropped as Manchester United eye rising Premier League talents

Report: Bruno Fernandes and two other stars to be dropped as Manchester United eye rising Premier League talents

Manchester United are reportedly interested in two young Premier League players and, to sign them, could move on from Bruno Fernandes and two other stars.

Why isn’t Marcus Rashford playing for Barcelona vs. Athletic Club in Camp Nou’s reopening?

Why isn’t Marcus Rashford playing for Barcelona vs. Athletic Club in Camp Nou’s reopening?

FC Barcelona return to Camp Nou Stadium to face Athletic Club in La Liga, but Marcus Rashford is not part of the squad.

Thomas Tuchel addresses Marcus Rashford’s England role ahead of 2026 World Cup amid top form at Barcelona

Thomas Tuchel addresses Marcus Rashford’s England role ahead of 2026 World Cup amid top form at Barcelona

With Marcus Rashford enjoying his return to top form at FC Barcelona, England's head coach Thomas Tuchel addressed the star's role in the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Messi slammed by Argentine legend over MLS performances: ‘What he’s doing now is not soccer’

Messi slammed by Argentine legend over MLS performances: ‘What he’s doing now is not soccer’

An iconic figure in Argentine soccer shared harsh opinions about the current form of Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo