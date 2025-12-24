Trending topics:
Vinicius Jr. has reportedly made a surprising move that nears him to the Premier League amid Rodrygo's rise at Real Madrid

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

Vinicius Jr. has established himself as one of Real Madrid‘s most important players, leading the team to several titles since his arrival. However, with Kylian Mbappe’s arrival, Vinicius has taken on a secondary role, casting some doubt over his future with the team. Consequently, the Brazilian has reportedly made a move to the Premier League amid the growing importance of Rodrygo Goes in the lineup.

According to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid remain keen to secure the renewal of Vinicius Jr. However, the Brazilian has reportedly informed Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City that he wishes to move to the Premier League. Given this, the Spanish side would reportedly be open to selling him in 2026 in case he continues to reject renewal proposals, as they do not consider a free agent exit for him.

Alongside Vinícius Jr’s move towards the Premier League, Xabi Alonso is reportedly planning to give Rodrygo Goes a key role. According to Diario Marca, the coach has decided to make the 24-year-old a focal point of the team’s play, ensuring he receives the ball far more often and helps organize the attack. As a result, Arda Güler and Jude Bellingham, who usually operate on the right flank, could be rearranged within the system, potentially affecting Vinícius’ prominence.

Rodrygo’s emergence, combined with uncertainty surrounding his contract renewal, has raised serious doubts about Vinícius Jr.’s continuity. Although Radio Marca reports that Real Madrid’s absolute priority is to secure his future, the 25-year-old star did not finish the year in his best form. After going 17 matches without scoring, the Brazilian’s level is being judged by the fans, who even whistled him in the most recent match against Sevilla.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid is challenged by Juanlu Sanchez (L) and Jose Angel Carmona of Sevilla FC.

Vinicius Jr offers a key profile to Real Madrid, making his continuity crucial

Far from being just a scorer, Vinicius Jr is a truly vital player for Real Madrid. With his pace out wide and his dribbling ability, he is the only player capable of being genuinely decisive in this area of the team. Rodrygo, Brahim Díaz, Franco Mastantuono, and even Jude Bellingham may also be able to shine on the wing, but none share the same profile as the 25-year-old Brazilian, which makes his continuity viewed as crucial.

Dani Carvajal faces uncertain future: Real Madrid reportedly make a tough call on the veteran’s tenure

Even though Vinicius has gone 17 games without scoring, he remains a key contributor for Real Madrid. In 2025, the Brazilian recorded 15 assists, emerging as the team’s best player in this category and surpassing Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, and even Rodrygo Goes. This achievement highlights the 25-year-old left winger’s impressive ability to adapt, transitioning from a top goal scorer to a playmaker.

With this in mind, Real Madrid still consider Vinicius a main star for the sporting project. Moreover, Florentino Perez does not want the Brazilian star to leave the team, emerging as key to solving the personal problems with coach Xabi Alonso, report Radio Marca and several media outlets. For that reason, the Spanish side remains hopeful of securing his contract extension in the weeks ahead.

