Cristiano Ronaldo’s coach Martinez warns Portugal rivals with bold World Cup claim: “If we play it, we win it”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is drawing closer, and there is growing consensus about which teams are considered title favorites. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal are firmly in that conversation for many observers, and head coach Roberto Martinez has shown no shortage of confidence in his squad’s potential.

During an interview with Marca, Martinez was asked what wish he would make right now. “To play in the World Cup final,” was his initial answer, before adding with complete confidence: “If we play it, we win it, for sure.”

The coach’s comments reflect the strong belief he has in his players and in his own work, which over the past three years has produced solid results, including winning the UEFA Nations League after defeating Spain in the final.

“I would love to play in a final,” the Portugal coach admitted. “Emotionally, you have to show a lot of respect for where we come from, but professionally the work is always focused on what we can achieve. If we can play another final, like we did in the Nations League, that would be fantastic… Playing eight matches would be a success.”

Roberto Martinez, Head Coach of Portugal, poses on the red carpet prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.

Martinez explains why Portugal are not favorites to win the 2026 World Cup

In the same interview, Roberto Martinez discussed which teams he believes have the best chance of lifting the trophy at the next World Cup. “This is where you see the difference between being a favorite and being a contender. I think only teams that have previously won a World Cup can truly be considered favorites,” said the Spanish coach.

“Psychologically, knowing that a previous generation has won that tournament gives you a special strength,” added the Portugal coach. “Right now, I see national teams arriving in very good shape, like Spain. Germany are also well prepared because of what happened to them at home in the Nations League… And they are the only European national team to have won a World Cup in the Americas (in Brazil in 2014). France, in my opinion, are built for major tournaments, and also, because of proximity, Brazil and Argentina.”

Based on that theory, Martinez places Portugal in a second tier of teams that he refers to as “contenders.” The absence of World Cup titles in the country’s history is, for him, a decisive factor when competing for the trophy. The numbers back it up: in the last 11 editions of the World Cup, only twice have champions been teams that had never won it before (France in 1998 and Spain in 2010).

Martinez proposes a format change for the World Cup

The 2026 edition will be the first World Cup in history to feature 48 teams, a 50 percent increase compared to previous tournaments. “I love it. The World Cup is for everyone, and making it easier for fans and players to have the chance to reach the World Cup should be a good thing,” Roberto Martinez said.

“What I don’t like is the format. There are too many matches, and all of them should matter,” added the Portugal coach, before proposing a change for the future. “I would like group winners, as happens in the Champions League, to automatically advance one round. That way, we would avoid situations where the third group-stage match becomes an opportunity to see which path is more appealing in terms of logistics or opponents.”