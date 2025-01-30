The saga surrounding Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United has taken yet another twist. Ever since the English forward publicly expressed his desire to seek a new adventure away from Old Trafford, the club has been working behind the scenes to find a solution.

No longer are Milan and Borussia Dortmund interested, since they have pursued other prospects. Meanwhile, Barcelona—Rashford’s preferred destination—has struggled to make space in their squad or wage bill. With just a few days left in the January transfer window, a new club has emerged as the frontrunner for his signature.

While moves to Serie A, Bundesliga, and even La Liga seem improbable, Turkish outlet Fotomac has revealed that Galatasaray is now close to sealing a six-month loan deal for Rashford. The report states: “Galatasaray is close to reaching an agreement to loan Manchester United’s left winger Marcus Rashford.”

This development comes as the Turkish giants look to strengthen their attacking options. Manager Okan Buruk has reportedly approved the move, seeing Rashford as a versatile option who can play both as a winger and a striker.

“Okan Buruk is expected to use Marcus Rashford in important roles in both the 3-man system and the 4-man system. It is reported that the experienced footballer can play as a double forward with Victor Osimhen and can sometimes be on the wings“, Fotomac says. This move could be crucial for Galatasaray, especially given that Mauro Icardi’s absence has left a significant gap in their attack.

Galatasaray ready to cover Rashford’s wages

One of the biggest obstacles in Rashford’s potential move away from United has been his high wages. The England international currently earns £350,000 per week, making him one of the best-paid players in the Premier League.

However, Galatasaray is reportedly willing to cover the full amount until the end of the season. Fotomac adds: “Galatasaray aims to loan Rashford until the end of the season. Just like Victor Osimhen, who was loaned at the beginning of the season, Cimbom, who aim to complete this transfer in a similar manner, agrees to pay Rashford’s remaining salary.”

This would amount to £7.8 million in wages for the next six months, a sum that Manchester United’s owners, INEOS, are eager to offload since Rashford himself initiated the exit talks. While Galatasaray is determined to finalize the transfer, questions remain about whether they can afford Rashford’s wages in full. Currently, their highest earners—Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi—make £161,561 per week, which is significantly lower than Rashford’s demands.

It remains to be seen how the club will manage the financial shortfall. However, given their ambitions in European competition, they may be willing to stretch their budget for a marquee signing.

Does Rashford even want Turkey move?

While Galatasaray is making a serious push to sign Rashford, it is unclear whether the player himself is fully on board. From the start of the transfer window, Rashford has reportedly been hoping for a move to Barcelona. However, the Catalan club’s financial constraints and squad limitations have made that impossible.

Meanwhile, other potential destinations like Premier League rivals Tottenham, and West Ham, as well as another Turkish giant, Besiktas have been mentioned. However, INEOS is reluctant to strengthen a direct English rival, making a move within the country unlikely.