The rivalry between European and Middle Eastern soccer has taken a new turn, with Ligue 1 securing bragging rights over Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent claims about the superiority of the Saudi Pro League. The French top division has officially been ranked the best-performing league in the Champions League this season, according to soccer analytics firm Opta.

With Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Brest, and Lille all advancing to the knockout stages, Ligue 1 has outperformed expectations and silenced critics, proving that French soccer is far from a one-team league.

Ligue 1’s four participating clubs have all advanced beyond the Champions League’s opening phase, making France the only nation to see all of its representatives finish in the top half of the standings. “France is the only country to see all of their clubs involved in the UEFA Champions League this season finish in the top half of the league phase table,” reports Opta.

Even in a season where French clubs faced powerhouses like Liverpool, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid, they have not only survived but thrived. Lille, for instance, secured direct qualification to the Round of 16, finishing seventh and setting up a clash with either Sporting Lisbon, Club Brugge, Atalanta, or Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, PSG’s resounding 4-1 away victory over Stuttgart ensured their place in the Champions League play-offs. They are now set to face a fellow Ligue 1 club, with Monaco (17th) or Brest (18th) as potential opponents.

Subtle dig at Cristiano Ronaldo

Ligue 1’s Champions League success comes just weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed the league, claiming that the Saudi Pro League was superior. Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards in December 2024, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner made bold statements about European soccer’s declining quality.

“The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, of course. I’m not saying that because I play here. I don’t care what people think about it,” Ronaldo said. He further criticized the competitiveness of French soccer, adding: “In France, they only have PSG, everyone else is finished. Nobody can beat them because they have the most money and the best players.”

These comments have not gone unnoticed. French soccer figures, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, have already pushed back against Ronaldo’s claims. Now, Ligue 1’s Champions League success provides a statistical rebuttal, proving that French soccer is thriving beyond PSG’s dominance.

The official English X account of Ligue 1 decided to subtly poke fun at Ronaldo after the Champions League league phase concluded. “This is Ligue 1”, said its post.

Growing reputation of Ligue 1

For years, Ligue 1 has struggled with the perception that it is a “one-club league” dominated by PSG. However, this season’s Champions League results challenge that narrative. Monaco, Brest, and Lille have shown they can compete at the highest level, securing their places in the knockout rounds.

Furthermore, the French top division’s success outshines other European giants, including La Liga and Serie A, whose clubs have not performed as consistently in the Champions League this season.