Alejandro Garnacho has become one of the most-discussed transfer stories of the January window, largely due to his diminished role under Ruben Amorim‘s system at Manchester United. Amid growing speculation about a potential departure, reports suggest that the young Argentine favors a move to a Premier League contender over Serie A side Napoli.

Garnacho’s future at Old Trafford has been under scrutiny since his exclusion from the squad for the Manchester derby against City. Interest in the 19-year-old intensified earlier this month following reports that United may reluctantly sell young talents like Garnacho or Kobbie Mainoo to comply with financial regulations. This has positioned Garnacho as a coveted target during the winter transfer window.

According to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, Garnacho’s preference is to remain in the Premier League if he departs United, snubbing a move to Napoli. Chelsea has emerged as a strong contender, with reports indicating the club is preparing an official offer in the coming days.

Chelsea’s interest stems from their need for reinforcements on the left wing. With Mykhailo Mudryk currently banned and Joao Felix yet to solidify his position in the starting XI, coach Enzo Maresca has relied on Jadon Sancho as a temporary solution. Garnacho’s skillset and potential align perfectly with Chelsea’s vision of building a squad around young, dynamic talent.

Meanwhile, Napoli has been pursuing Garnacho aggressively after losing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain. The Italian champions submitted a €45 million bid for the Argentine, but it falls short of United’s valuation. While Napoli remains interested, Garnacho’s preference for the Premier League gives Chelsea a significant advantage.

Garnacho’s struggles under Ruben Amorim

Since Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Manchester United, the Portuguese coach has introduced a tactical 3-4-2-1 system that has disrupted the roles of several key players, including Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, and Garnacho. The shift has notably affected Garnacho’s prominence within the squad.

According to talkSPORT, Garnacho has expressed concerns about his fit in Amorim’s system. After being dropped for the City derby, he has made seven appearances but only started twice, a noticeable decline in importance compared to his breakthrough season under Erik ten Hag.

As Garnacho weighs his future, a move to Chelsea appears increasingly likely, providing him with a fresh start in the Premier League and a system better suited to his playing style. United, however, will have to decide whether to part ways with one of their brightest young prospects.