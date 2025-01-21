Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy age and expectations, adding another milestone to his illustrious career. The Portuguese icon reached 100 goal contributions for Al-Nassr, showcasing his enduring brilliance in the Saudi Pro League. As Ronaldo spearheads Al-Nassr’s campaign, questions linger: how much closer is he to achieving the incredible 1,000 career goals?

Stefano Pioli’s side secured a hard-fought victory against a ten-man Al-Khaleej, winning 3-1 to keep their slim Saudi Pro League title hopes alive. Ronaldo was instrumental yet again, scoring twice in a match that was anything but straightforward for the Knights of Najd. The game began with Riyadh outfit struggling for creativity and inspiration in attack. Despite Al-Khaleej going down to ten men just after the half-hour mark—when Saeed Al-Hamsal received a red card for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity—Al-Nassr failed to assert dominance.

Tensions boiled over as the host’s manager, Georgios Donis, vocally protested the decision, earning himself a spot in the stands. Meanwhile, the home side’s frustration was evident, with Ronaldo frequently dropping deeper to influence play and trying his luck with long-range efforts.

In the second half, Al-Nassr’s performance improved, albeit slowly. The breakthrough came in the 65th minute when Otavio set up his Portuguese colleague with a deft back flick. Ronaldo unleashed a low volley into the bottom left corner, leaving goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic rooted to the spot.

While Kostas Fortounis equalized for Al-Khaleej from the penalty spot shortly after, Al-Nassr quickly reclaimed the lead. Sultan Al-Ghannam scored with a powerful shot following a sublime assist from Marcelo Brozovic. Deep into injury time, Brozović was involved again, slicing through Al-Khaleej’s defense to set up Saad Hussain Haqawi, who unselfishly squared the ball to Ronaldo for an easy tap-in.

Milestone achieved: 100 goal contributions for Al-Nassr

With 83 goals and 19 assists in 92 appearances, Ronaldo has now contributed directly to 100 goals for Al-Nassr—a staggering achievement. This milestone highlights his impact since joining the Saudi club and further cements his status as one of the all-time greats.

At nearly 40 years old, Ronaldo continues to perform at an elite level. His influence is critical to Al-Nassr’s aspirations, particularly as they navigate a challenging title race.

How many goals until 1,000?

Ronaldo’s career tally now stands at 919 goals, leaving him just 81 shy of the mythical 1,000-goal mark. It’s a feat only a handful of players in soccer history have approached, and Ronaldo’s relentless drive suggests it’s well within reach.

Given his current form, it’s not a question of if but when he will achieve this monumental milestone. Al-Nassr fans are witnessing history in the making as Ronaldo continues to rewrite soccer’s record books.