Viktor Gyökeres has been a scoring machine since arriving to Portuguese club Sporting CP in July of 2023. The Swedish striker has racked up 36 goals and 14 assists in just 39 total matches with his new club. His 50 direct goal involvements currently top all players among the top European leagues.

Sporting broke their transfer record to sign to center forward from English side Coventry last summer. The Swede cost the Portuguese side just over $22 million. Although they may have expected some solid goal output from Gyökeres, Sporting most likely did not anticipate he would dominate opponents.

Despite only just purchasing the striker eight months ago, there has been speculation that Sporting could sell the star during the upcoming summer transfer market. Reports out of Portugal even claim that the current Primeira Liga leaders have placed a $108 million release clause in the forward’s contract.

While this is a massive price tag, the final fee could soon increase even further. A Bola is reporting that Sporting will soon meet with Gyökeres and his agent regarding his current contract. The club is open to increasing the striker’s wages and even boosting the release clause to $130 million.

Gyökeres claims that links to top Premier League teams are ‘fun’

Several top teams have been linked with a potential summer move for Gyökeres. Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea have been two of the most prominent clubs thought to be targeting the forward. The 25-year-old striker, now on international duty, was recently asked about his future.

Although he did not exactly endorse a move away from Sporting, the Swede did admit that the links were “fun” to read. “It’s a sign that I’ve performed well. But it’s not something I take too seriously since it’s just speculation. But of course, it’s fun,” Gyökeres told Fotbollskanalen.

“We’ll see this summer. It’s not something I know about myself, what will happen. I enjoy Sporting extremely well and feel no stress about the summer coming quickly.”

Arsenal and Chelsea to test Sporting release clause for Gyökeres

Arsenal will almost certainly be looking for a new center forward come summertime. The current Premier League leaders have a very solid typical starting XI under manager Mikel Arteta. One perceived weakness in the squad, however, is perhaps the lack of a top center forward. Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, and Kai Havertz have essentially alternated at the position through the season.

The north London club is currently getting goals from all over the pitch though. They have picked up the most goals from any team in the English top flight Nevertheless, they would seemingly benefit even further from having a natural goalscorer up front.

Chelsea, on the other hand, has struggled yet again throughout the current campaign. After finishing 12th in the Premier League table last year, the Blues now find themselves only one place better. This comes as the club has only scored 47 goals in league play so far this season.

New summer signing Nicolas Jackson has performed better as of late for his new club, but team brass may look for an upgrade at the position come July. After all, the Senegal international has missed 15 big chances in the top flight.

