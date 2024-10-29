Manchester United wants to move quickly in its pursuit of Sporting manager Ruben Amorim. After a string of poor results, the Red Devils finally sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday. The now-former head coach departed the club as they sit 14th in the current Premier League standings.

Almost immediately after the news regarding Ten Hag broke, Amorim became the frontrunner to succeed the Dutchman at United. Before being heavily linked with United, the Portuguese coach was expected to potentially replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Nevertheless, the reigning English champions will reportedly not step up efforts to target Amorim at the moment. City officials are still hopeful that Guardiola will sign a new contract extension and remain at the helm. The Spaniard’s current deal is set to expire in June. With City seemingly out of the way, United has a free run at Amorim.

The coach has also given the Red Devils the green light to discuss an agreement with Sporting. Because he is still under contract with the Portuguese club, United brass have to pay his release clause. This fee is reportedly around $11 million. Negotiations are expected to move quickly, as the Red Devils want Amorim on the sidelines for their matchup with Chelsea on Sunday.

Portuguese coach would bring key experience to his new club

Amorim’s managerial stock has skyrocketed in a relatively short amount of time. At just 39, he is currently seen as one of the top young managers in all of Europe. He has previously guided Sporting to the double in his first full campaign in charge. The coach then followed this up with another Primeira Liga title this past season.

Not only has Amorim collected trophies at Sporting, as well as Braga before that, but he has done so while taking over tough situations. Both Portuguese top-flight teams were struggling before he arrived. Assuming he does join United, Amorim will bring experience in successfully righting the ship with him to Manchester.

Along with possessing positive character and leadership traits, Amorim should boost player development at United. In particular, the coach has a history of developing young players into stars. This would certainly seem to benefit current Red Devils such as Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo, and Leny Yoro.

Tactically, Amorim prefers a 3-4-3 formation, which typically transitions to a 5-2-3 when out of possession. Holding on to the ball, however, is key for the Portuguese coach. Under Amorim, Sporting currently dominates the Primeira Liga with an impressive 65% possession rate. The club also leads the league with 25 total shots per game and a successful pass rate of nearly 90%.

Amorim would likely need ample time to turn things around at United

United and its fans will welcome these figures. At the moment, the Red Devils do not even come close to any of these specific statistics. However, while Amorim is a top choice for United, patience would be mandatory.

For instance, there are clear squad issues up and down this United roster. Despite spending over $700 million on new players during the Ten Hag era, the Red Devils still need significant changes within the team. As a result, it could take time for the club to begin challenging for a Premier League title. Hiring Amorim should be a long-term project.

Amorim, or any other manager that would enter the fray, should also not expect this spending spree to continue in January. The Guardian claims that the new manager will have limited funds during the next transfer window.

United has attempted to balance the books in recent months due to the previous overspending. The club is also shelling out a hefty sum by making the managerial change. Along with paying Amorim’s salary and his $11 million release clause, United also has to pay Ten Hag a $17 million severance package.

PHOTOS: IMAGO