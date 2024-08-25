As the summer transfer window approaches its conclusion, Premier League sides have been put on high alert following comments from Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres. Gyokeres, who has been in scintillating form, has not ruled out a possible move before the deadline; sparking renewed interest from the Premier League giants.

Gyokeres has been one of Europe’s most prolific forwards, attracting attention with his remarkable goal-scoring prowess. After a sensational first season with Sporting CP, where he netted 29 goals and provided nine assists in the Primeira Liga, Gyokeres has continued his red-hot form into the 2024-25 campaign. The 26-year-old has already bagged six goals and three assists in just four matches, including a stunning hat-trick against Farense; solidifying his reputation as one of Europe’s top strikers.

This level of performance has inevitably drawn the attention of top clubs across Europe; with Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly leading the chase. Both clubs are in the market for a world-class striker, and the Swede’s form has made him a prime target.

Arsenal’s striker dilemma and Chelsea’s goalscorer pursuit

Arsenal’s interest in Gyokeres is driven by their need to bolster their attacking options. The Gunners have been linked with the Swedish striker for much of the summer; but negotiations have stalled due to Sporting CP’s hefty $113 million release clause. However, recent developments may force Arsenal to reconsider their stance.

The North London club has been hit by a potential injury to Gabriel Jesus. The latest reports suggest the Brazilian could miss time with a groin issue. This comes at a time when Eddie Nketiah’s rumored exit from the club. With their strike force potentially depleted, Gunners’ manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu may feel the urgency to secure a top-tier striker before the window closes.

Chelsea, under the new leadership of Enzo Maresca, are also in the market for a reliable goal-scorer. The Blues have struggled for consistency in front of goal and see the Premier League-linked Gyokeres as a potential solution. Like Arsenal, Chelsea saw links with several high-profile forwards, including Napoli’s Victor Osimhen; but Gyokeres’ availability and current form make him an attractive option.

What did Gyokeres say about possible transfer to Premier League?

Despite his loyalty to the Lions, Gyokeres has hinted that his future could still be uncertain. Speaking after his latest goal-scoring performance, he said, “We never know what’s going to happen. It doesn’t just depend on me. We’ll see, but I feel good here. I don’t feel any stress about doing anything else. In football, in the transfer window, it’s normal, there are things we don’t know, that happen quickly. But I love being here, there’s no stress.”

These comments suggest that while the striker is content in Portugal, he is aware of the unpredictable nature of the transfer market; leaving the door open for a potential move. Ruben Amorim’s side is reportedly willing to negotiate a transfer; although they would still demand a significant fee for their star striker.

