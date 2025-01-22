Alejandro Garnacho‘s future at Manchester United remains uncertain, with a potential transfer gathering momentum. Napoli has emerged as the frontrunner, but Chelsea’s late entry into the bidding could significantly alter the situation.

Napoli submitted an initial bid of €50 million (including add-ons), but Manchester United is seeking a higher fee. Napoli manager Antonio Conte, following a direct conversation with Garnacho, is pushing hard to secure the player’s services. This intense pursuit underscores Napoli’s need to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who recently transferred to Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea has also registered its interest in Garnacho, initiating contact with both Manchester United and the player’s representatives. Chelsea is currently evaluating whether to submit a formal bid, indicating their willingness to compete with Napoli for the player’s services. This introduces a new element of complexity and uncertainty into the situation.

Manchester United has publicly indicated that Garnacho could be sold if the right offer is received. This is due to the need to fund the squad overhaul and to create space for players who better fit manager Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system. Garnacho, as a traditional winger, doesn’t naturally fit this system. The potential sale of Garnacho would also generate ‘pure profit’ for the club.

Revised asking price and Napoli’s renewed hope

Manchester United has reportedly lowered its asking price for Garnacho from £60 million to £55 million (either £46.5m plus £8.5m in add-ons, or £50.7m plus £4.3m in add-ons). This revised price has given Napoli renewed hope of securing a deal.

Fabrizio Romano and Gianluca Di Marzio have confirmed Napoli’s serious interest, and Conte’s direct communication with Garnacho reflects his determination to sign the player. The decreased asking price has increased the chances of a successful negotiation.

Despite Napoli’s efforts, Chelsea is preparing to intensify its pursuit, hoping to hijack the deal. The Telegraph reports that Chelsea will hold further talks with Manchester United before deciding whether to submit a formal bid. However, a significant complication has emerged: Garnacho’s ultimate aim is to play for Real Madrid. He reportedly views a move to Chelsea as a stepping stone toward his long-term ambition.

Garnacho would only consider joining Chelsea if assured significant playing time under manager Enzo Maresca. A lack of playing time at Chelsea would make a future move to Real Madrid highly unlikely.

Chelsea is reportedly considering alternative targets, including Mathys Tel of Bayern Munich and Jamie Gittens of Borussia Dortmund, should their pursuit of Garnacho fail. The situation is in constant flux, and future developments are closely watched.