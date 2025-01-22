AC Milan, currently enjoying a remarkable four-game winning streak in the Champions League, is diligently preparing for a crucial Round 7 match against Girona at the San Siro.

This impressive run of victories, achieved against strong opponents including Club Brugge, Real Madrid, Slovan Bratislava, and Red Star Belgrade, has significantly boosted Milan’s chances of securing a coveted top-eight finish in the competition. The team’s recent success is now putting increased pressure on the squad to continue to perform at a high level.

The team conducted a focused training session at Milanello on Tuesday, concentrating on preparations for Wednesday’s highly anticipated match. Positive news emerged regarding the fitness of striker Alvaro Morata, who was forced to exit the recent match against Como due to muscle fatigue. Morata, sidelined by suspension for Saturday’s Juventus game, participated fully in Tuesday’s session, greatly increasing his chances of featuring in the starting lineup against Girona.

However, not all injury news was positive. Christian Pulisic did not train with the main squad due to a muscle injury also sustained during the Como match. He completed an individualized training program to aid his recovery. The medical staff will closely monitor his progress to determine his availability for the Girona match.

The extent of Pulisic’s injury remains uncertain. A definitive decision regarding his participation against Girona will be made after a careful assessment following Wednesday morning’s training session. His inclusion in the matchday squad will depend on his ability to fully participate in the training session without further discomfort or setback. The medical staff will prioritize Pulisic’s long-term health, avoiding any risk of prolonged absence due to reaggravation of the injury.

Conceição’s emphasis on continuous improvement

Manager Sérgio Conceição emphasized the team’s unwavering focus on continuous improvement, regardless of their recent successes. “The players are aware that they have to work to improve, and it’s important that there is this basis to have the evolution that we want,” he emphasized. This forward-thinking approach highlights the club’s ambition and its commitment to achieving sustained long-term success across all competitions.

Conceição’s emphasis extends beyond the Champions League. He stressed that the pursuit of improvement must encompass all competitions. “They are showing me this, they are motivated every day to work and have this evolution that we want,” he stated.

This holistic approach highlights the team’s dedication to a high work ethic and underscores the manager’s commitment to ensuring consistency in all aspects of the team’s performance. The players themselves are aware that individual performances are key to the team’s overall success.

When directly questioned about Pulisic’s fitness, Conceição offered a cautious prognosis. “Christian is staying with us; we have training tomorrow morning; let’s see how it goes. I don’t want to risk losing him for a month or two months,” he stated. This carefully worded response suggests that a full recovery is the priority, even if it means leaving the player out of the upcoming game. The club will not take any unnecessary risks.

Conceição confirmed that Pulisic will remain with the team during their training retreat. “But he’s staying with us in the retreat. After that, on the other things: tomorrow’s match is the most important thing,” he added. This statement underscores the importance of Wednesday’s match against Girona, positioning it as a pivotal event for the club’s broader strategic aims.