2026 World Cup: Ter Stegen, Mainoo, and three other stars seeking January transfers to secure spots in FIFA tournament

The fact that the FIFA World Cup is played every four years makes its importance significantly greater than that of any other soccer competition. No player wants to miss the opportunity to play in the tournament, which is why stars like Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Kobbie Mainoo are reportedly interested in a transfer in January 2026.

Ter Stegen has regained full fitness in recent weeks after undergoing back surgery that sidelined him for several months. However, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick considers Joan Garcia his starting goalkeeper, with Wojciech Szczesny also available as an alternative.

That situation leaves Ter Stegen in a difficult position, as with just six months remaining before the World Cup, he is unlikely to get regular playing time and prove to Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann that he is in optimal condition to be the national team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Girona have emerged as a viable option for the German player, especially following comments from coach Michel, who said: “I’d love to have Ter Stegen with us! He is a top player. Everyone would like to have a goalkeeper like Ter Stegen.”

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic wants to leave Girona in search of more playing time.

The Girona possibility is no coincidence, as the club finds itself in a similar situation with one of its own goalkeepers. Dominik Livakovic, a key player for the Croatia national team, joined the Spanish club last summer and has barely featured since, prompting him to seek an early exit in January to avoid losing his place at the World Cup.

Manchester United face the same issue

The goal of securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup is also present for a pair of Manchester United players. Kobbie Mainoo is the clearest example: despite being one of the brightest young talents in English soccer, he has struggled for playing time since the arrival of Ruben Amorim, which has hurt his chances of making England’s squad.

Absent from every roster named by Thomas Tuchel since he took over in January 2025, Mainoo has no margin for error. He either needs to drastically improve his situation at Manchester United or seek an immediate move, with Napoli emerging as the leading option.

Another Red Devils player in a similar situation is Joshua Zirkzee. The forward has played 13 matches this season across the Premier League and the Carabao Cup but started only three of them, complicating his chances of making the Netherlands squad for the World Cup. In that context, rumors of a potential move to AS Roma are growing stronger.

Two of Messi’s teammates in opposite situations

That same list of players includes two young Argentina prospects: Claudio Echeverri and Franco Mastantuono. Both received their first call-ups to the senior national team this year — although Echeverri has yet to make his debut — but have lost momentum in recent months due to their club situations.

With limited opportunities at Bayer Leverkusen, reports indicate that Echeverri will soon leave the Bundesliga, with Manchester City, the club that owns his rights, planning to loan him to Girona to increase his playing time. That move could improve his chances of competing for a place alongside Lionel Messi on Argentina’s 26-man World Cup roster.

Mastantuono’s case is different. While he has also struggled for consistent minutes at Real Madrid, the Spanish club’s stance appears firm, as they are unwilling to let the young winger leave during the January transfer window. That leaves Franco with one clear path: convince Xabi Alonso that he is ready to play and send a message to Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni.

