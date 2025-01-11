Kyle Walker’s omission from Manchester City’s squad for their 8-0 FA Cup thrashing of Salford City has sparked widespread speculation about the veteran defender’s future. Manager Pep Guardiola revealed post-match that Walker has expressed a desire to leave the club and explore opportunities abroad, raising questions about his role at City and his next destination.

Walker, a key figure in City’s recent domestic and European successes, has experienced a dip in form this season. The 34-year-old, known for his blistering pace and defensive reliability, has struggled to maintain the physical standards that defined his career. These struggles have coincided with Manchester City’s broader challenges, including injuries to pivotal players like Rodri.

Having made just 11 starts this season, the Englishman’s role under Guardiola appears diminished. His last start came in mid-December during the Citizens’ 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, and his recent exclusion from the matchday squad for “tactical reasons” has only intensified transfer rumors.

What did Pep Guardiola say about Walker?

In a candid post-match interview, Guardiola addressed Walker’s situation, acknowledging the defender’s request to explore a move abroad. “Two days ago, Kyle asked to explore the option to play abroad,” Guardiola said. “He has been amazing for us, but now, in his mind, he would like to go to another country for other reasons.”

The Spaniard admitted that Walker’s mindset influenced his decision to leave him out of the squad against Salford City. “I prefer to play other players whose mind is here,” heexplained, hinting at the need for full commitment during a challenging phase for the club.

What lies ahead for Walker?

Walker’s interest in moving abroad is not new. Following City’s treble-winning campaign in 2023, Bayern Munich expressed interest in signing him, although the deal fell through due to an unsatisfactory offer. More recently, clubs from the Saudi Pro League, including Neymar’s Al-Ahli, Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, have reportedly reignited their interest in the England international.

The Saudi Pro League has become an attractive destination for veteran players, offering lucrative contracts and a chance to compete in a rapidly growing league. However, it remains unclear whether the 34-year-old will pursue this option or consider staying in Europe.

Speaking on the FIVE podcast earlier this year, the defender admitted he wouldn’t rule out a move to the Middle East: “I’ll never say never. The money they’re paying and everything is obviously a massive factor in why they’re going out there. Ronaldo opened the pathway for everyone to go there.”

The veteran’s potential departure comes at a time when Guardiola is reshaping City’s defense. The club is actively pursuing new signings, including Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens, Vitor Reis from Palmeiras, and Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt. These moves signal Guardiola’s intent to rejuvenate his squad as City navigates a challenging season.