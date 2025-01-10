Manchester City’s 2024-25 campaign has been plagued by injuries, forcing manager Pep Guardiola to adapt continuously. Among the setbacks is the season-ending injury to midfield anchor Rodri. With the January transfer window open, Guardiola is turning to Ligue 1 talent to bolster his struggling squad.

The defensive line has borne the brunt of City’s injury woes. At various points this season, Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, and Nathan Ake have been sidelined. Currently, Ruben Dias and John Stones remain unavailable, leaving Guardiola searching for reinforcements. As a result, the club is moving quickly to secure a deal for a promising center-back.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City is on the verge of signing Abdukodir Khusanov from RC Lens. The Uzbekistani defender has reportedly agreed to personal terms, with City expected to pay over $40 million to bring the 20-year-old to the Etihad Stadium.

Khusanov has been one of Guardiola’s top targets this winter, with the Spanish manager personally pushing for the deal. Despite his relative youth, the center-back offers a unique profile compared to City’s current defensive options and is seen as a long-term investment with significant potential.

Guardiola’s January targets

Khusanov is just one component of Manchester City’s ambitious January transfer strategy, with the club reportedly prepared to invest up to $140 million in reinforcements. Guardiola, determined to turn City’s fortunes around, is targeting multiple areas for improvement.

In addition to Khusanov, City is reportedly close to signing 18-year-old Brazilian center-back Vitor Reis from Palmeiras. While the deal is progressing, Palmeiras is eager to retain the player until after the FIFA Club World Cup, suggesting Reis could be more of a long-term project for City.

Another target on Guardiola’s radar is Eintracht Frankfurt’s star forward Omar Marmoush. The Egyptian international has enjoyed a stellar season, racking up 18 goals and 12 assists in just 24 games. Marmoush is said to have agreed to personal terms, though the German club is demanding a hefty $80 million fee for their prolific attacker.

When asked about Marmoush during a press conference, Guardiola maintained his customary silence on transfer matters. “Omar Marmoush to Man City? You can ask, but I’m never going to answer on transfers. It’s easy. No comment,” Guardiola stated. Despite the complexities of the deal, City appears determined to strengthen its attacking options.