The Premier League’s legal case against Manchester City—which centers on 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations—is approaching its final stages, but a definitive verdict may still be months away. With both parties preparing closing arguments set for December, a resolution could extend beyond May 2024, and potential appeals could stretch the saga into late 2025, Daily Mail suggests.

Manchester City’s case is one of the most significant in Premier League history, involving allegations of financial misconduct that date back nearly a decade. “The vast majority of evidence has now been heard,” The Telegraph adds, signaling that the end of this extensive hearing is near. However, despite the progress, final arguments have yet to be made, and both the Premier League and City remain tight-lipped about the ongoing proceedings.

City were charged in February 2023 with violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules over a nine-year period from 2009 to 2018. These alleged breaches include concealing payments through third parties by misrepresenting them as sponsorship revenue and failing to provide accurate details on manager and player payments. Additionally, the club is accused of failing to cooperate with Premier League investigations over a four-year period.

Timeline: When will verdict be announced?

The independent commission began its hearing on September 16, 2023, initially expecting to conclude within 10 weeks. However, the process was paused to allow the legal teams to prepare their final arguments, which will resume in early to mid-December. Despite these delays, a verdict is expected by late April or early May 2024, before the Premier League season concludes on May 25.

However, the case’s complexity suggests that an appeal could follow any verdict, potentially dragging the matter out into late 2025. Legal sources indicated that “a verdict before the end of the season remains easily within reach,” but appeals could cause significant delays, reminiscent of the 2020 UEFA case, where the Court of Arbitration overturned City’s two-year Champions League ban for Sport (CAS).

Stakes for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola

The potential penalties for City, should they be found guilty, are severe. They could face expulsion from the Premier League, points deductions, or hefty fines. These allegations stem from leaked documents published by German outletDer Spiegel, though City have consistently denied wrongdoing, arguing the emails were obtained illegally. The club’s firm stance is underscored by their refusal to comment publicly on the ongoing investigation.

Notably, this case cannot be taken to CAS, meaning any appeals would need to be handled within England’s legal framework. This raises the possibility of prolonged legal wrangling that could overshadow multiple seasons.

Amid the legal uncertainty, Pep Guardiola recently extended his contract by two years, signaling his continued commitment to the club despite the challenges off the pitch. His decision comes during a turbulent season for City, highlighted by an unexpected 3-3 draw against Feyenoord after enduring a five-game losing streak.

The Spaniard has remained vocal in his defense of the club, maintaining that he would only leave if proven that City’s executives had misled him. His recent contract renewal suggests confidence in the club’s legal position, even as speculation continues.