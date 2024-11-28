The atmosphere at Paris Saint-Germain is tense after a recent Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, reigniting the debate over the absence of a traditional number 9 in the squad. As PSG faces mounting scrutiny over its European ambitions, Luis Enrique’s position as head coach is under threat, and speculation about a potential replacement is intensifying. Among the most prominent names being floated is that of Zinedine Zidane, a managerial legend with a proven track record in the Champions League.

The Parisians’ struggles against Bayern Munich underscored a familiar problem: a lack of clinical finishing. Without a true striker, they failed to capitalize on key opportunities, leading to another disappointing European night. Ousmane Dembele squandered several chances, while Bradley Barcola’s inexperience was evident. Meanwhile, Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos, signed to bolster the attack, either didn’t feature or played limited roles due to injuries or tactical choices.

As speculation swirls, Zinedine Zidane stands out as the most logical successor to Luis Enrique. Since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, Zidane has remained a coveted figure in world football. His success in managing high-profile players and securing three consecutive Champions League titles makes him an ideal candidate to address PSG’s European ambitions.

Zidane’s name has long been linked with PSG, but his potential appointment now carries renewed urgency. “PSG’s owners have always viewed Zidane as the one who can deliver the Champions League,” Fichajes have revealed. His tactical prowess and motivational skills align with the club’s aspirations of European dominance.

Enrique’s final test: Champions League qualification

Luis Enrique’s fate likely hinges on PSG’s upcoming matches against Salzburg and Manchester City. With just one win in five group-stage games, the club sits on the brink of elimination. Despite leading Ligue 1, the club’s domestic success pales in comparison to the pressure to perform on the European stage. Enrique must guide PSG into the knockout stages or face the possibility of dismissal.

Zidane Factor: Risk and reward

Appointing Zidane would send a clear message about PSG’s commitment to Champions League glory. However, challenges remain. Zidane has been out of management for over two years, and his potential adjustment to a new league and squad dynamics is uncertain. Furthermore, Zidane has previously expressed interest in managing France’s national team, raising questions about his long-term commitment.

Despite these uncertainties, Zidane’s arrival would electrify both fans and players. His calm demeanor, coupled with his ability to manage egos and extract the best from elite players, could transform PSG’s fortunes. For a club desperate for European success, Zidane’s résumé makes him the most attractive candidate.