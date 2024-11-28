In an unexpected turn of events following Real Madrid’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League, the team’s official coach bus was involved in a minor traffic accident on Thursday. The incident occurred on the M40 motorway in Warwickshire, over 100 miles south of Anfield, and fortunately, no players were aboard at the time.

The accident involved a collision between Madrid’s custom-designed bus, a lorry, and a car. Warwickshire Police confirmed the details, stating: “Our officers responded to reports of a collision involving a car, a lorry, and the coach of a well-known football team on the M40 southbound between junction 16 for Hockley Heath and junction 15 for Warwick. Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured. The players from the well-known football team were not on the coach at the time.”

Videos and images quickly circulated on social media, showing the bus with visible damage to its front end, lodged against the rear of a lorry. The National Highways West Midlands warned motorists to expect delays of at least 45 minutes, stating on X: “Traffic is halted on the M40 in Warwickshire… Emergency services are on-site.”

No serious injuries, minor delays

At the time of the crash, two drivers, a security member, and a travel manager were on board. While The Athletic’s Guillermo Rai mentioned “some injuries” were reported, he emphasized that “nothing serious” occurred. The only significant damage was to the bus’s front headlights, and the journey continued after a brief delay.

The 2,076-kilometer trip from Liverpool to Madrid was a logistical challenge even before the accident. Such lengthy road trips are common for elite European clubs, and Real Madrid is no exception, employing a team of drivers who rotate to cover the distance.

Disappointing week for Madrid

The accident came on the heels of a disappointing Champions League performance. Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo secured Liverpool’s win, while Kylian Mbappe’s missed penalty highlighted a difficult night for the reigning champions. Madrid currently sits 24th in the league phase of the competition, just above the bottom eight teams at risk of elimination.

Despite the loss, the focus soon shifted from the pitch to the road as news of the bus crash spread. The mishap added another layer of frustration to a challenging week for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Ongoing challenges and moving forward

Real Madrid’s return journey was further complicated by the fact that the bus had only been in use for a month, as reported by Diario AS in Spain. Yet, the team remained focused on their objective: reaching Madrid safely to regroup after a difficult match. The players were spared the ordeal of the crash, and no further incidents were reported.

This incident underscores the unpredictable nature of football life, where challenges extend beyond the pitch. While the bus crash was minor, it served as an unwelcome reminder of the intense logistical demands placed on top-tier clubs like Real Madrid. Nonetheless, with no major injuries reported and the journey back to Madrid continuing smoothly, the team can now turn its attention back to matters on the field.