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Chelsea vs. PSG LIVE Updates: Kvaratskhelia and Barcola lead the French side victory in Champions League at Stamford Bridge (0-2)

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola celebrating a goal.
© Franco Arland/Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesPSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola celebrating a goal.

Following an impressive display in the first leg, Chelsea and PSG face each other again in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. While the Blues need to overturn a three-goal deficit, the French side remains quite comfortable, as all their players are in top form, with Ousmane Dembélé’s form being the best news. With this in mind, both teams aim to deliver a highly attacking game, seeking to secure their place in the quarterfinals.

Chelsea have taken a major step forward under head coach Liam Rosenior, driven by the outstanding play of Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández. Alongside them, João Pedro has emerged as their biggest attacking promise, shining in the Premier League with 14 goals. However, their biggest challenge lies in defense, as it remains the weakest area of the squad, particularly against the French side, which boasts one of the most dangerous attacks in the world.

Holding a major advantage in the aggregate score, PSG come into the game with several opportunities to secure their spot in the Champions League quarterfinals. They have not only seen a recovery in Ousmane Dembélé’s form, but Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are in excellent form as well. Moreover, coach Luis Enrique brings a solid defensive strategy with Vitinha contributing, while Willian Pacho and Marquinhos lead the defense.

Both the Blues and the French side have shown themselves to be teams with a notably offensive approach. Because of this, they aim to play a game once again driven by goals. Nevertheless, coach Luis Enrique has a defensive solidity that coach Liam Rosenior lacks, so the English side could suffer more than expected, complicating their chances to secure a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals.

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51' - Chelsea recover solidity in the midfield!

While Chelsea had a disappointing first half, coach Liam Rosenior decided to adjust the lineup, betting for Acheampong as right-back and propelling Jorrel Hato to the center back. With this change and Joao Neves substitution, the Blues recovered the protagonism in the game. Not only Enzo Fernandez shine, but also Cole Palmer, finding easier Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro. 

46' Chelsea and PSG announce changes (0-2)

Looking to boost their defensive strategy, Chelsea's Liam Rosenior decided to take Mamadou Sarr off, betting for Josh Acheampong. In responde, PSG's Luis Enrique decided to rest Joao Neves, betting for Senny Mayulu in the midfield.

Second half underway! (0-2)

Chelsea vs. PSG Champions League clash is underway in the second half!

Halftime! Chelsea (0) vs. PSG (2) AGG: 2-7

In a terrific showdown of Chelsea, PSG have enjoyed their chances, netting two quick goals to beat the Blues at Stamford Bridge

Where is Chelsea vs. PSG being played?

Chelsea and PSG clash will face each other in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at the Stamford Bridge stadium. With a capacity of 41,312 spectators, it stands as the twelfth-largest soccer stadium in England. It may not be a huge venue, but the Blues have been defeated just once in the stadium against the French side. Moreover, the English side have reached to shine in this scenario, promising a good performance in today's clash. 

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42' - Total disconnect among Chelsea's players (0-2)

After two quick goals by Kvaratskhelia and Barcola, Chelsea's players seem completely thrown off their game. Not only are they struggling to find openings in PSG's solid defense, but they also don't seem to be on the same page. Even Mamadou Sarr appears to be out of sync with Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer, leaving gaps for Luis Enrique's team to exploit

39' - PSG high-pressing rule out Chelsea offense (0-2)

Both Chelsea and PSG are looking to dominate offensively. However, the French side’s high press completely stifles the English side’s attacking intentions, as there are always one or two players cutting off their opportunities. This isn’t a problem for Luis Enrique’s team, as they always find open spaces due to the large gaps between the Blues’ players.

32'- Kvaratskhelia seeks the brace, but referee shows offside on his goal (0-2)

Barcola made a high-paced run, beating Sarr and finding Kvaratskhelia alone in front of the defense. He passed the ball to the Georgian, who then found Warren Zaire-Emery, who quickly passed it back, leaving Kvaratskhelia alone in front of Chelsea's Robert Sanchez. Although the PSG star netted the goal, the referee ruled it offside against the French midfielder.

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior insist on a long-term project

With the arrival of Liam Rosenior, Chelsea fans expected a much more decisive impact. However, they have not strung together good results, remaining outside European competition spots. For this reason, the head coach insisted that the project is not just for one season but also for the long term.

"You want to succeed right now; I want to succeed right now. We all do. At the same time, you have to plan for the future. The idea is that this club will succeed for a long time, not just one year, but consistently. If you want to build something, you have to make sure that the foundation is in place; then the results will come."

Chelsea head coach Liam Roserior
Chelsea head coach Liam Roserior

28' PSG impose a dominant performance vs. Chelsea

Not only does PSG shine offensively, but they also deliver solid performances on the defensive line. Vitinha and Joao Neves consistently find Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Dembele in advantageous positions. With their speed and experience, they regularly manage to outplay Sarr and Chalobah, creating several scoring opportunities. Moreover, Willian Pacho, Achraf Hakimi, and Marquinhos effectively cut off the Blues' chances, preventing any shots on goal.

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21' Chelsea's Mamadou Sarr keeps suffering against Dembele and Kvaratskhelia

While Fofana did not manage to play for fitness concerns, Chelsea decided to trust on Mamadou Sarr and Chalobah. While English defender has had a solid the game, the Senegalese defender is constantly being overpassed by Kvaratskhelia and Dembele. Due to his performance, PSG have decided to focus all the offense on his side. 

PSG star Ousmane Dembele warns Chelsea of their offensive prowess

Having surprised many by netting five goals in the first leg, PSG emerge as the clear favorite to secure a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals. While many predict a defensive approach to ensure victory, Ousmane Dembele provides insight on the strategy they will follow in today’s clash.

“Our mindset is always to win the games. We can’t sit on our last 20 meters trying to defend a result. We have three goals of advantage, but we will continue to attack with the intention of winning. As the coach put it, ‘resilience’ is what defines our team. We always want to give 100%... In front of this kind of teams, you have to stay very focused. It’s a great team, a great club,” he said.

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14' GOOOOOOOOOOAL FROM PSG STAR BRADLEY BARCOLA (0-2)

After Andrey Santos losing the ball in the midfield, Joao Neves recovered the ball, finding Achraf Hakimi, The Moroccan star defeated Santos and Moises Caicedo, finding Bradley Barcola alone in front of Chelsea's defensive line. Enjoying the space, the French star shooted a powerfull ball to defeat again Robert Sanchez! 

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13' - PSG keep enjoying Chelsea defending issues (0-1)

Amid Wesley Fofana injury concerns, head coach Liam Rosenior decided to bet for Chalobah and Mamadou Sarr, a non-experienced defensive zaga. With this in mind, PSG have enjoyed their inexperience, with Kvaratskhelia and Barcola constantly dribbling and forcing mistakes in the rival defenders.

PSG stars arrive into Stamford Bridge stadium

Looking to secure a win to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals, PSG have already arrived at Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.

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5'- GOOOOOOOOOAL FROM Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (0-1)

Following a long pass from PSG goalkeeper Safonov, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia received the ball, facing Mamadou Sarr. Needing too little to dribble the African defender, the Georgian star defeated Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez!

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Chelsea striker João Pedro remains positive on a comeback vs. PSG

After not having shined in the first leg, Chelsea arrive with a huge task of a comeback, needing four goals to secure the victory. While PSG are a tough team, João Pedro remains confident on their capacities, using the FIFA Club World Cup 2026 as a motivation.

"I think this week has been difficult for us, but we know our strength, we know the players we have here and we still believe. We demonstrated our power in the Club World Cup final and now have to score three goals again. The group believes, the coach believes, and I think fans should believe too because tomorrow is going to be a great game to watch."

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0'- The match has kicked off!

Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain Round of 16 Champions League clash is underway!

Chelsea face PSG: Confirmed lineups

Chasing a miraculous comeback, Chelsea face PSG in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16. Although the two teams are in different situations, they are both aiming for an offensive strategy, which is their specialty. Here are the confirmed lineups.

Kickoff time and how to watch

Chelsea and PSG’s game is set to start at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

You can watch the 2025-26 Champions League Round of 16 clash live on Paramount +

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Chelsea face PSG, chasing an impressive comeback in the aggregate score

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Chelsea and PSG in the 2025-26 Champions League Round of 16. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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