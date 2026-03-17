Chelsea vs. PSG LIVE Updates: Kvaratskhelia and Barcola lead the French side victory in Champions League at Stamford Bridge (0-2)

Following an impressive display in the first leg, Chelsea and PSG face each other again in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. While the Blues need to overturn a three-goal deficit, the French side remains quite comfortable, as all their players are in top form, with Ousmane Dembélé’s form being the best news. With this in mind, both teams aim to deliver a highly attacking game, seeking to secure their place in the quarterfinals.

Chelsea have taken a major step forward under head coach Liam Rosenior, driven by the outstanding play of Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández. Alongside them, João Pedro has emerged as their biggest attacking promise, shining in the Premier League with 14 goals. However, their biggest challenge lies in defense, as it remains the weakest area of the squad, particularly against the French side, which boasts one of the most dangerous attacks in the world.

Holding a major advantage in the aggregate score, PSG come into the game with several opportunities to secure their spot in the Champions League quarterfinals. They have not only seen a recovery in Ousmane Dembélé’s form, but Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are in excellent form as well. Moreover, coach Luis Enrique brings a solid defensive strategy with Vitinha contributing, while Willian Pacho and Marquinhos lead the defense.

Both the Blues and the French side have shown themselves to be teams with a notably offensive approach. Because of this, they aim to play a game once again driven by goals. Nevertheless, coach Luis Enrique has a defensive solidity that coach Liam Rosenior lacks, so the English side could suffer more than expected, complicating their chances to secure a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals.