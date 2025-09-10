Trending topics:
Manchester City lose key player ahead of Manchester United derby after FIFA international break

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, and Bruno Fernandes, player of Manchester United.
© Justin Setterfield/Jan Kruger/Getty ImagesPep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, and Bruno Fernandes, player of Manchester United.

The FIFA international break is often a headache for Europe’s top managers, as many of their star players must endure long travel and play demanding matches in a short period. That often leads to fitness issues — which is exactly what happened to one of Manchester City’s key players, just days before the derby against Manchester United.

On Tuesday, Egypt drew 1–1 with Burkina Faso in African World Cup qualifiers, and Omar Marmoush raised alarm bells after exiting the match just nine minutes into the first half due to a knee injury. He was replaced by Osama Faisal.

Initial results on a scan performed in Egypt indicate he will not be available for the Manchester derby on Sunday, and he will now return to Manchester for more assessment and to begin his rehabilitation,” the Citizens said in a statement shared on social media Wednesday.

Marmoush’s injury is a major blow for coach Pep Guardiola. The Egyptian forward had featured in all three of Manchester City’s Premier League matches this 2025–26 season. He came off the bench in the season opener against Wolverhampton, replacing Jeremy Doku, and then started in the defeats to Tottenham and Brighton.

Manchester City’s growing injury list

Omar Marmoush’s knee injury adds to Guardiola’s mounting concerns. The manager is already without another attacking option, Rayan Cherki, who is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered ahead of last week’s match against Brighton.

Another player unavailable for that match at the American Express Community Stadium on Sunday, August 31, was Phil Foden. The young English midfielder was dealing with discomfort that kept him out of the game and also out of England’s squad for the September international break.

City vs. United: A derby of struggling sides

This Sunday, the Premier League will feature one of its most high-profile fixtures of the season. At Etihad Stadium, Manchester City will host Manchester United in a derby that, unlike in recent years, finds both teams in difficult positions.

Manchester United have spent several seasons struggling to find consistency in both performances and results. That trend has continued into this campaign, with one win, one draw, and one loss leaving them in 9th place with 4 points. The shock Carabao Cup exit against fourth-division side Grimsby Town only intensified the criticism aimed at coach Ruben Amorim.

For Manchester City, this kind of crisis is unfamiliar territory. With two losses in three matches and sitting 13th in the table, their start to the season has been far from ideal. A home defeat to their biggest rivals would be a serious setback.

