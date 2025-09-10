Neymar shares optimistic 6-word message after Brazil finish CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Brazil sealed its ticket to the 2026 World Cup in the final round of CONMEBOL qualifiers, with only friendlies left to prepare for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. After being left out of the squad during the September international break, Neymar delivered an optimistic 6-word message to fans.

The forward stirred controversy earlier in September when he admitted his omission from part of head coach Carlo Ancelotti wasn’t due to fitness concerns. “It was a technical decision, it wasn’t anything physical. It was the coach’s choice,” Neymar told reporters.

With the star left out and Brazil already qualified following a 1-0 win over Paraguay back in June, Ancelotti turned to an alternative roster that included several domestic-based players. La Canarinha impressed in a 3-0 win over Chile, but then stumbled in a shock 1-0 loss to Bolivia, a result that raised doubts among fans.

Once the qualifiers concluded, Neymar shared a hopeful message about Brazil’s future. “Brasil na copa. Rumo ao HEXA,” he wrote on Instagram, which translates to: “Brazil in the World Cup. On the road to the sixth.” The Santos product is eager to help lead Brazil to another title in North America and add a sixth star to the badge.

Neymar celebrates Brazil’s qualification to the 2026 World Cup on his Instagram.

Despite Neymar’s optimism, questions remain about Brazil’s chances in 2026. The Seleção just endured its worst World Cup qualifying campaign in history, collecting only 28 points and finishing fifth behind Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, and Uruguay.

Neymar’s impact on Brazil remains undeniable

Since suffering an ACL injury in October 2023, Neymar’s absence has been Brazil’s biggest setback. In that time, the team has undergone a rocky transition that has already seen three different coaches take charge. While qualification is secured, Brazil’s record with and without Neymar highlights just how influential he remains.

Since his debut in 2010, Neymar has appeared in 128 games for Brazil, winning 92 (71%) and losing just 15 (11%). Without him, Brazil has played 70 matches, managing only 39 wins (56%) and suffering 17 defeats (25%), clear evidence of the team’s reliance on its superstar.

With qualifiers now behind them, Brazil will turn to a pair of October friendlies against South Korea on the 10th and Japan on the 14th. Neymar is finally expected to make his long-awaited return, nearly two years after his last appearance in a Brazil shirt.

