Man Utd legend, Phil Jones, retires as a professional soccer player, with the former England international releasing an announcement.

The defender initially began his career on the pitch at Blackburn Rovers. After rising up the ranks with the Riversiders, Jones made the big move to Manchester United in the summer of 2011. The Red Devils paid Blackburn around $21 million for the center-back.

After initially featuring quite heavily with United, the defender eventually transitioned into a backup role with the club.

Part of this reason, however, was due to a series of injury issues. In fact, Jones suffered more than 20 setbacks during his 12 years with the prestigious club. As a result, the defender was forced to remain on the sidelines for dozens of matches.

Now 32, Jones has not played a competitive game since departing the Red Devils after the 2022/23 season. His final appearance on the pitch, however, came even further back. Jones last featured against Brentford in May of 2022. United won the game 3-0, as the veteran defender entered the fray as a late substitute.

Jones earns coaching license as he transitions into new career

Despite not playing for quite some time, Jones revealed that he is now officially retired on Saturday. Although he is walking away as a player, he will be back on the pitch soon. The former defender told listeners during an interview with BBC Radio that wants to become a head coach in the near future.

“My career finished shorter than I would have liked,” said Jones. “It was disappointing obviously but it’s easy to look at it glass half empty. [I’m] glass half full. [I have] completed my A license last season, worked with the U18s which was really good. Valuable experience, I enjoyed it.”

“Ultimately I want to get back out there and challenge myself. I fancy myself going into the coaching and taking charge of a team. I know the steps to get there and I’m willing to take that.”

Injuries help end player’s career prematurely

Jones continued in the interview by pointing to his unfortunate injury history, particularly in the last few years. “Yeah. I think it was pretty obvious that I struggled towards the end of my career,” the former star replied when asked if he was officially retired. “I gave everything I’ve got. Left no stone unturned and unfortunately, it ended how it did.”

“I did everything I could [to return to playing] but with so many rehabs I was coming back from, it has an effect on you and your family.”

Despite the lengthy list of injuries, Jones still managed to have a fairly successful career. The defender featured in 17 English top-flight games as United collected the 2012/13 Premier League title in Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season as manager. He was also in the squad when the Red Devils hoisted the 2016 FA Cup and the Europa League trophy the following year.

Internationally, Jones racked up 27 total caps with the England national team. He featured in both the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments.

Photo credits: IMAGO / PA Images