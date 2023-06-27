Manchester United will reportedly have to be careful with their spending this summer to stay in line with FFP measures. According to ESPN, the Red Devils are set to purchase new players, but overall spending will be limited. The club needs multiple reinforcements after qualifying for the Champions League last season.

United’s 2023 first-quarter financial records were fairly positive. Revenue during this period was up 11% to $216 million. Projections also indicate that annual revenues at the club will exceed a record $800 million. Nevertheless, Financial Fair Play rules are currently in place and the team has spent freely in recent years.

Club has spent big over the last five seasons

Under new manager Erik ten Hag, United posted a net spend of around $250 million during the 2022/23 campaign. This included massive deals for Antony ($95 million), Casemiro ($70 million), and Lisandro Martinez ($58 million). Over the last five years, the Red Devils have racked up nearly $670 million in net spend. Because some of these high-priced players haven’t exactly panned out, the club is still in need of recruits.

There is also the issue of the club currently being up for sale. The Glazer family has made it publicly known that they are willing to listen to offers. So far, Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe have both submitted offers. However, negotiations are dragging and there has not yet been an outcome.

FFP could hinder United from securing reinforcements

Nevertheless, ten Hag will get to add players to his squad this summer for the right price. United has been linked with a plethora of players so far, but has not yet made an official move just yet. The club is currently negotiating a transfer fee with rivals Chelsea for Mason Mount. They have also been loosely linked with fellow midfielders Adrien Rabiot and Declan Rice.

Center forward, however, is the biggest hole to fill at the moment. Harry Kane would be a dream signing for United, but Tottenham Hotspur does not want to sell their superstar to a direct rival. Instead, Bayern Munich could be Kane’s eventual landing spot. The Red Devils will almost certainly have to move on to a plan B in this position.

