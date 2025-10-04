Trending topics:
Could Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United really reunite? Ruben Amorim raises eyebrows after breaking silence with five-word admission

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Ruben Amorim (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesRuben Amorim (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

For days, rumors have swirled around Cristiano Ronaldo — the man who conquered Europe’s elite with his goals, trophies, and sheer will — and a possible reunion with Manchester United, the club where he first became a global superstar. Now, in a curious twist of timing and circumstance, United’s current manager, Ruben Amorim, has added intrigue to those whispers. The Portuguese coach has broken his silence with a five-word admission that could hint at something far greater than a routine mid-season plan.

With United failing to qualify for European competition this season, a blow that came after their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham, Amorim faces a uniquely quiet winter. There are no mid-week fixtures, no continental battles, and a significant loss in matchday and broadcasting revenue. The club’s hierarchy, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is therefore exploring ways to keep the squad sharp and maintain global engagement.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils are considering a series of international friendlies, including one in Saudi Arabia. The proposal? A warm-weather midseason tour that could pit them against none other than Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. Such a fixture would be more than a friendly — it would be a reunion years in the making. For the 40-year-old veteran, it would mean facing the club where he rose to prominence. For United, it would mean capitalizing on nostalgia while rebuilding its brand abroad.

Pressed on the subject during his pre-match press conference, Ruben Amorim didn’t deny the reports. Instead, he gave a simple but telling response. “We have to do it,” he admitted, before expanding on the reasoning behind such a move. “We knew it when we missed Europe. We have our fans, we have the budget, we have to compensate a lot of things. So we have to do it. We will do it. We want to be with our fans around the world. We have to manage and find the space to do it.”

Those words — especially the five that started it all — underscore both financial necessity and strategic ambition. Amorim’s openness suggests that the club is determined to turn the setback of missing out on Europe into an opportunity to expand United’s global reach.

Meeting of past and present

Cristiano Ronaldo’s journey since leaving United in 2022 has been a whirlwind. His move to Al-Nassr made headlines worldwide and helped transform the Saudi Pro League into one of the most-watched non-European competitions. Despite being 40 years old, the Portuguese icon remains a relentless competitor and an ambassador for the league’s growing ambitions.

For the club, such a match would also serve commercial and symbolic purposes. United’s absence from Europe means they won’t play a single mid-week game until December, leaving room for creative scheduling. A friendly against Al-Nassr or even Milan — another mooted opponent — would fill both the calendar and the coffers.

Cristiano Ronaldo after winning the Champions League with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo after winning the Champions League with Manchester United

Beyond sentiment: Global strategy

This potential reunion isn’t just about nostalgia or sentimentality. It’s a sign of how global football economics are evolving. The Saudi Pro League continues to invest heavily in attracting international stars and hosting prestigious fixtures. For Manchester United, engaging with that market makes financial sense.

As Amorim himself acknowledged, the club must “compensate a lot of things” — namely, the revenue lost from European action. But such tours also serve a broader purpose: strengthening fan engagement in international markets, where Ronaldo’s legacy still resonates deeply with supporters wearing United red.

