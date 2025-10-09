Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
friendly
Comments

Why is Harry Kane not playing for England vs. Wales in international friendly?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Harry Kane is England's biggest star.
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesHarry Kane is England's biggest star.

When England meets Wales at Wembley, the rivalry alone is enough to electrify the stands. It’s a clash steeped in history and pride — a game that rarely feels “just a friendly.” But this week, the build-up has centered around one surprising headline: Harry Kane will not play.

As the Three Lions, led by Thomas Tuchel, prepare for their international friendly against Craig Bellamy’s Wales, many expected Kane to lead the line as always. After all, the Bayern Munich striker has been in imperious form, firing on all cylinders in Germany. Yet, in a curious twist, the captain’s armband will be passed to someone else, and England will take the field without their record-breaking No.9.

England has dominated this fixture in recent decades, winning seven consecutive meetings since Wales’ last victory back in 1984. Tuchel, now deep into his tenure with the national team, has injected his trademark discipline into the side — boasting six clean sheets in seven matches.

Under his guidance, the team has also maintained a perfect record in World Cup qualifying, with five wins out of five. The friendly against Wales was meant to be a stepping stone before Tuesday’s qualifier against Latvia — a chance to rotate, experiment, and build rhythm.

For Wales, meanwhile, this was an opportunity for redemption. Bellamy’s squad, packed with young talents and veteran leadership, is chasing a historic return to the World Cup stage. A spirited result at Wembley could provide the perfect boost before their own crucial clash with Belgium next week. But for all the tactical talk and national pride, the attention ultimately drifted back to one question: why wasn’t Harry Kane on the team sheet?

Advertisement

The truth behind Kane’s absence

Midweek reports finally confirmed the news: Kane suffered a minor ankle injury during Bayern Munich’s 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt last Saturday. The setback was not major, but just enough to keep him sidelined for Thursday night’s game.

“Harry will miss the game. He got a kick in his last match and it is too painful to kick the ball and too risky for him,” Thomas Tuchel explained at his pre-match press conference. “We’ll give him the chance for it to calm down and we’re convinced he will be ready for Latvia.”

Advertisement

The 32-year-old forward had been in blistering form — 11 goals in his first six Bundesliga games — and was expected to extend his fine run at Wembley. Instead, he spent the week in light training, away from the main group at St. George’s Park, as medical staff carefully managed his recovery.

Tuchel elaborated further on his captain’s situation: “He couldn’t train the whole three days. He couldn’t even kick a ball. It is likely he’ll be back in training on Saturday.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez give Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri major headaches despite no Serie A action

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez give Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri major headaches despite no Serie A action

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez, the two forwards who have become Massimiliano Allegri’s trusted attacking duo, are once again the cause of his growing unease — and not because of anything that’s happening on the Serie A pitch.

How to watch Poland vs New Zealand match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 International Friendly

How to watch Poland vs New Zealand match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 International Friendly

Poland face off against New Zealand in a 2025 International Friendly. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live through multiple TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch England vs Wales match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 International Friendly

How to watch England vs Wales match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 International Friendly

England will face Wales in a 2025 International Friendly. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live through multiple TV and streaming platforms.

Christian Pulisic braces for long journey: Serie A stands by Milan’s Australia match as FIFA president Gianni Infantino shares key five-word advice

Christian Pulisic braces for long journey: Serie A stands by Milan’s Australia match as FIFA president Gianni Infantino shares key five-word advice

It’s a plan that has set European soccer alight — and one that leaves Christian Pulisic and his Milan teammates preparing for an extraordinary journey.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo