Real Madrid is grappling with an escalating injury crisis. Two of their star players, Dani Carvajal and Vinicius, have suffered significant setbacks during the club’s recent victory over Villarreal. The La Liga giants secured a 2-0 win. However, devastating injuries that could have long-term implications for the team marred the triumph. Carvajal‘s injury is particularly severe, with reports confirming that his season is likely over. Meanwhile, Vinicius’ neck injury, although less serious, will see him miss important upcoming fixtures.

Carvajal’s heartbreaking injury

In the final moments of the win over Villarreal, right-back Dani Carvajal collapsed on the pitch. This sent shockwaves through the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. His anguished screams echoed across the field, signaling to everyone that something was terribly wrong. Despite trying to walk off the pitch, the pain was too overwhelming. The Spaniard had to be stretchered off by the medical team. The severity of the injury became clear after a series of medical tests confirmed that Carvajal had suffered a devastating cruciate ligament rupture.

Real Madrid released an official statement detailing his condition, confirming that he had sustained multiple injuries in his right leg. The club stated, “Following tests carried out on our player Dani Carvajal by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, a rupture of the external collateral ligament, and a rupture of the popliteus tendon in his right leg. He will undergo surgery in the coming days.”

This diagnosis is a severe blow not only to the defender but also to Madrid’s overall defensive setup. The veteran has been a key figure in the squad. Fellow teammates know him for his leadership on the field and his solid defensive skills. Losing him to such a serious injury puts Real Madrid in a difficult position. Particularly as they gear up for a crucial stretch of the season. While some players recover from ACL injuries in a matter of months, most require an extended rehabilitation period. This only casts doubt on whether the 32-year-old will be able to return before the season ends.

Vinicius and Carvajal injuries add to Madrid woes

As if Carvajal’s injury wasn’t bad enough, Los Blancos also confirmed that their star winger, Vinicius, had suffered a neck injury during the same match. Viewers saw the Brazilian in visible discomfort as he left the field. Further medical evaluations revealed a cervical injury. According to the club’s official statement, “Following tests carried out on Vinicius Junior, the player has been diagnosed with a cervical injury. Doctors will monitor his progress.”

Although his injury is less serious than Carvajal’s, it still raises concerns for the club. The 24-year-old forward is an integral part of the club’s attacking prowess. Manager Carlo Ancelotti addressed the situation following the game, stating, “Vinicius Jr is in pain and will undergo tests in the next hours. His neck is blocked. He has suffered a problem and that’s something we need to check with the medical staff.”

His injury comes at a particularly inconvenient time, as he will miss Brazil’s upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Chile and Peru. Brazil has struggled in the qualifiers, with only one win in five matches. Worse still, Vinicius’ absence will further complicate their efforts to turn things around. Real Madrid will be hoping that the forward can recover during the international break and return to full fitness for their next league match against Celta Vigo on October 19.

