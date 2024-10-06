Kylian Mbappe’s unexpected return to the pitch in Real Madrid’s match against Villarreal has caused a stir within the French national team, particularly with head coach Didier Deschamps. The forward was recovering from a thigh injury. Thus, Deschamps left him out of France’s squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Israel and Belgium. All this, with the mutual understanding that rest was necessary for his recovery. However, just days after sitting out the matches, Mbappe returned to action. Worse still, manager Carlo Ancelotti included him in Real Madrid’s starting XI, raising concerns and confusion in the French camp.

Deschamps had personally discussed the situation with the striker prior to announcing the squad for France‘s crucial Nations League fixtures. The consensus was that the injury required a significant rest period, likely around three weeks. Deschamps and the French medical team felt that Mbappe needed more time to regain full fitness. Especially considering his role as the team’s captain and one of their key players.

However, Mbappe’s return in under nine days shocked Deschamps. Apparently, Diario AS claim that he expected his star forward to sit out longer to ensure a complete recovery. This rapid comeback saw the striker feature against Villarreal for 70 minutes. Nonetheless, it contradicted the advice initially agreed upon by both the French and Real Madrid medical teams.

Mbappe medical mishap or club-country conflict?

The crux of the confusion lies in the coordination—or lack thereof—between the medical departments of the French national team and Real Madrid. After Mbappe was substituted during the Champions League defeat to Lille, Deschamps concluded that the player was not in optimal condition. In fact, the 26-year-old required further rest to avoid aggravating his hamstring issue. France’s coaching staff had monitored his recovery closely, believing that he would miss the upcoming international fixtures.

Los Blancos, however, took a different approach, reintegrating Mbappe into the squad sooner than expected. This decision has not only puzzled Deschamps but has also left the French camp feeling uneasy about the player’s priorities. If a player is fit enough to compete for their club, they are also considered available for national team duty. Mbappe’s exclusion from France’s squad, combined with his swift return to action for Real Madrid, has led to speculation that he may be distancing himself from the national team. It is a notion that has further unsettled Deschamps and his staff.

Impact on France’s Nations League campaign

Mbappe’s absence is particularly concerning for France, who are currently second in their UEFA Nations League group. The upcoming matches against Israel and Belgium are pivotal as the French look to secure qualification. With the retirement of Antoine Griezmann from international duty, the French squad needs strong leadership. Thus, Mbappe’s experience and influence would be vital in these fixtures. Deschamps had hoped to rely on his captain. However, the turn of events has left him with fewer options as Les Blues face these critical encounters.

From the player’s standpoint, the return to action might signal a desire to prove his fitness ahead of key domestic and international fixtures. The timing of his comeback, while rapid, could be seen as a sign of commitment to Real Madrid’s ambitions. Particularly as the team is gearing up for important matches in both La Liga and the Champions League. Manager Carlo Ancelotti trusts that the forward is healthy enough to compete, given his inclusion in the squad against Villarreal.

Real Madrid’s decision to reinstate the 26-year-old so quickly raises questions about the club’s assessment of his injury. While thigh and hamstring injuries typically require careful management to avoid re-injury, Madrid’s medical team appears to have been confident in his recovery timeline. Nevertheless, this decision risks further tension with the French national team, who had expected a more cautious approach.

