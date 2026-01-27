Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan may lose a target: Atletico Madrid are reportedly leading the race to sign a Bayern Munich star

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia match.
Led by Christian Pulisic, AC Milan have asserted themselves as one of Serie A’s elite teams, consistently competing at the top of the standings. Nevertheless, they remain keen on strengthening their roster for the 2026–27 season, with their sights set on a star from Bayern Munich. However, Atlético Madrid reportedly lead the race for his signature, thanks to a compelling advantage.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the current season, Leon Goretzka has emerged as one of AC Milan’s transfer targets for the following campaign as a free agent. According to Daniele Longo, via X (formerly Twitter), the Rossoneri have contacted the German player’s representation agency and believe his salary demands are within their reach. However, they seem to be losing the race for his signing to Atlético Madrid.

Following Conor Gallagher’s move to Tottenham Hotspur, Atlético Madrid have prioritized signing a midfielder, with Goretzka at the top of their list. Sports director Mateu Alemany was even spotted boarding a flight to Munich, illustrating the club’s serious intent to land him. Additionally, the Spanish side enjoys a significant advantage as it aims to bring Goretzka in immediately, while the Rossoneri prefer to wait and sign him as a free agent, according to BILD.

AC Milan seem to have lost the lead in securing Goretzka’s arrival, but his arrival is not entirely ruled out. As he is about to leave as a free agent, the German player is in control of his future, and Daniele Longo reports that he is very excited about the Rossoneri’s sporting project. With financial and salary issues no longer a problem, the 30-year-old star could prioritize a key role in the team, something that the Italian side would guarantee.

Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka

Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern München runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match.

Not only Goretzka: AC Milan reportedly eye two more players for next season

With the potential departure of Luka Modrić as a free agent and the possible sale of Youssouf Fofana, AC Milan remain open to strengthening their midfield, targeting Leon Goretzka as a key free-agent addition for the 2026–27 season. However, the Rossoneri also appear to have two other players as primary targets, underscoring their intent to improve the team’s competitiveness in the UEFA Champions League.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly shift stance on midfielder departure after losing starter role under Allegri

According to Italian media reports, the Rossoneri are targeting Dusan Vlahovic to strengthen the team’s attack, with the player potentially arriving as a free agent from Juventus. However, securing his signing is far from straightforward, as they are reportedly competing with Barcelona, which also considers him a primary target. Despite this, AC Milan are said to remain in contact with the player’s camp, though no agreement has been reached yet.

Alongside Vlahovic, AC Milan aim to reinforce their defensive line with Mario Gila. While his signing is not simple, the player’s contract runs until 2027, which may facilitate negotiations. Lazio would reportedly be willing to let him go for €20 million, but the Rossoneri are looking to lower the price to €15 million, according to Daniele Longo. Additionally, coach Allegri’s team is seeking to finalize his arrival in the coming months, ensuring he joins for the 2026–27 season.

