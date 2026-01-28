Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly eye two elite Premier League defenders in the January 2026 transfer window

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match.

AC Milan have started the 2025-26 season in top form, competing for the Serie A lead and sitting in UEFA Champions League positions. Nevertheless, they are experiencing a dip in form in the offense despite Christian Pulisic‘s solid start, compounded by defensive problems. In light of this, coach Massimiliano Allegri could receive reinforcements, and they reportedly already have two star defenders from the Premier League on their list.

According to Matteo Moretto, AC Milan have been in contact with Nathan Aké’s entourage, exploring a loan move with an option to buy after his playing time Manchester City. However, his arrival is far from straightforward. While he is open to leaving the Citizens, his salary is quite high. In addition, the English club is currently dealing with several defensive injuries, but Aké could still emerge as a market opportunity in the coming days.

While a potential move for Aké has drawn attention, the Rossoneri are also considering another alternative, with Radu Drăgușin joining the list of possible reinforcements. After struggling for minutes at Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan are seeking to sign him on loan with a purchase option. However, the English side are pushing for that option to be mandatory. If that stance does not change, the Romanian’s arrival could fall through, reports Tuttosport.

The potential arrival of Aké or Drăgușin does not change AC Milan’s plans heading into the 2026–27 season. According to Tuttosport, Mario Gila remain the Rossoneri’s top priority to strengthen their defense. However, the Spaniard would not leave Lazio until the summer of 2026, with the terms of the deal still expected to revolve around a €15–20 million fee, given that his contract runs until 2027.

Manchester City&#039;s Nathan Ake and Tottenham Hotspur&#039;s Radu Dragusin

Nathan Ake of Manchester City and Radu Dragusin of Tottenham Hotspur.

Massimiliano Allegri keeps battling to revive AC Milan’s offense

At the start of the 2025–26 season, AC Milan shone offensively, led by the fully fit duo of Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leão. However, their momentum has since waned, and they are now struggling to make an impact in their attacking play. It’s not just the USMNT star or the Portuguese winger experiencing a dip in form; Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Füllkrug have also failed to deliver consistently, rendering the Massimiliano Allegri’s offense somewhat limited.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic hits rough patch in 2026 but still makes history as Milan reaches rare Europe’s top 5 leagues milestone

see also

Christian Pulisic hits rough patch in 2026 but still makes history as Milan reaches rare Europe’s top 5 leagues milestone

Not only AC Milan’s forwards are struggling offensively, but the midfielders as well. Throughout the season, Allegri has made it clear that his idea is for players like Adrien Rabiot and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to step up in terms of goal scoring, but they have shown little in that area. Given these issues, the need to finalize the signing of Dušan Vlahović—reportedly the front office’s top priority—has become more evident than ever.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic hits rough patch in 2026 but still makes history as Milan reaches rare Europe’s top 5 leagues milestone

Christian Pulisic hits rough patch in 2026 but still makes history as Milan reaches rare Europe’s top 5 leagues milestone

Christian Pulisic entered 2026 carrying the weight of expectation after a stellar first half of the season, but the new year has tested both his form and Milan’s resilience.

Christian Pulisic to MLS alongside Lionel Messi after 2026 World Cup? USMNT legend Brad Friedel drops brutal eight-word reality check

Christian Pulisic to MLS alongside Lionel Messi after 2026 World Cup? USMNT legend Brad Friedel drops brutal eight-word reality check

Christian Pulisic’s future has once again become a talking point on both sides of the Atlantic, with speculation linking the Milan star to a potential return to the United States after the 2026 World Cup.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan may lose a target: Atletico Madrid are reportedly leading the race to sign a Bayern Munich star

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan may lose a target: Atletico Madrid are reportedly leading the race to sign a Bayern Munich star

Although AC Milan have managed to remain quite competitive this season with Christian Pulisic leading the team, they remain open to making changes, targeting a Bayern Munich star. However, Atlético Madrid are reportedly leading the race to sign him due to a compelling reason.

Endrick writes his name alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele as Real Madrid loanee matches impressive Ligue 1 goalscoring record at Lyon

Endrick writes his name alongside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele as Real Madrid loanee matches impressive Ligue 1 goalscoring record at Lyon

When Endrick arrived in Ligue 1 on loan, expectations were high—but the scale of his impact has quickly shifted the conversation from promise to history.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo