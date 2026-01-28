Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly eye two elite Premier League defenders in the January 2026 transfer window

AC Milan have started the 2025-26 season in top form, competing for the Serie A lead and sitting in UEFA Champions League positions. Nevertheless, they are experiencing a dip in form in the offense despite Christian Pulisic‘s solid start, compounded by defensive problems. In light of this, coach Massimiliano Allegri could receive reinforcements, and they reportedly already have two star defenders from the Premier League on their list.

According to Matteo Moretto, AC Milan have been in contact with Nathan Aké’s entourage, exploring a loan move with an option to buy after his playing time Manchester City. However, his arrival is far from straightforward. While he is open to leaving the Citizens, his salary is quite high. In addition, the English club is currently dealing with several defensive injuries, but Aké could still emerge as a market opportunity in the coming days.

While a potential move for Aké has drawn attention, the Rossoneri are also considering another alternative, with Radu Drăgușin joining the list of possible reinforcements. After struggling for minutes at Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan are seeking to sign him on loan with a purchase option. However, the English side are pushing for that option to be mandatory. If that stance does not change, the Romanian’s arrival could fall through, reports Tuttosport.

The potential arrival of Aké or Drăgușin does not change AC Milan’s plans heading into the 2026–27 season. According to Tuttosport, Mario Gila remain the Rossoneri’s top priority to strengthen their defense. However, the Spaniard would not leave Lazio until the summer of 2026, with the terms of the deal still expected to revolve around a €15–20 million fee, given that his contract runs until 2027.

Nathan Ake of Manchester City and Radu Dragusin of Tottenham Hotspur.

Massimiliano Allegri keeps battling to revive AC Milan’s offense

At the start of the 2025–26 season, AC Milan shone offensively, led by the fully fit duo of Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leão. However, their momentum has since waned, and they are now struggling to make an impact in their attacking play. It’s not just the USMNT star or the Portuguese winger experiencing a dip in form; Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Füllkrug have also failed to deliver consistently, rendering the Massimiliano Allegri’s offense somewhat limited.

Not only AC Milan’s forwards are struggling offensively, but the midfielders as well. Throughout the season, Allegri has made it clear that his idea is for players like Adrien Rabiot and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to step up in terms of goal scoring, but they have shown little in that area. Given these issues, the need to finalize the signing of Dušan Vlahović—reportedly the front office’s top priority—has become more evident than ever.