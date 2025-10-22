Luka Modric wins hearts at Milan: Santiago Gimenez reveals how ex-Real Madrid star instantly connected with new teammates thanks to touching gesture

When Luka Modric arrived at Milan this summer, the excitement around his signing was already immense. A Ballon d’Or winner, a five-time Champions League champion, and one of the most respected playmakers of his generation — yet at 40 years old, many wondered how much he still had to offer. They soon got their answer. Modric didn’t just bring his magical right foot to San Siro — he brought leadership, humility, and an unexpected gesture that would instantly make him a favorite among his new teammates. As Santiago Gimenez recently revealed, the Croatian veteran found a way to win over the entire dressing room in a way few could have imagined.

Since joining from Real Madrid on a free transfer, Luka Modric has been nothing short of transformative. He quickly became the centerpiece of Massimiliano Allegri’s tactical setup, orchestrating Milan’s midfield with the calm precision that defined his years in Spain.

His statistics have stunned even the skeptics: a 91% pass accuracy, over 560 touches in seven matches, and 90% completion against Fiorentina, where he also won six duels and created four chances — a masterclass in control and vision. He has already contributed a goal and an assist, but more than that, he has restored a sense of authority and balance to the Rossoneri’s midfield.

His passion is undeniable. When Milan beat Napoli earlier this month, cameras captured Modric’s emotional celebration — fists clenched, eyes glistening, roaring like a man half his age. It was a glimpse of how much the game still burns inside him, even after two decades at the top.

What did Santiago Gimenez say about Luka Modric?

But according to Santiago Gimenez, Modric’s impact wasn’t limited to the pitch. In an interview on ‘Jorgio & Rubio’ and later through a TikTok clip that went viral, the Mexican striker shared the story that melted the hearts of Milan fans everywhere.

“We arrived in the locker room and each player had a new iPhone in his place,” Gimenez revealed. “Modric gave it to us. When a player arrives at a new team, he has to sing in front of everyone. Instead of singing, he decided to buy everyone phones.”

The room reportedly burst into laughter and disbelief when the players discovered the gifts. In the Red and Blacks’ locker room, it is a long-standing ritual that every newcomer — no matter their fame — must perform a song in front of the team. But the Croatian veteran, never one for theatrics, chose generosity instead.

“He didn’t want to sing, but he wanted to do something special,” Gimenez continued. “And this was his way of saying thank you and showing respect to everyone.” It was a small gesture on the surface, but it spoke volumes about Modric’s humility — and about how easily he blends greatness with grace.