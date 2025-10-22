Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Luka Modric wins hearts at Milan: Santiago Gimenez reveals how ex-Real Madrid star instantly connected with new teammates thanks to touching gesture

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Santiago Gimenez (left) and Luka Modric (right)
© Getty Images & XSantiago Gimenez (left) and Luka Modric (right)

When Luka Modric arrived at Milan this summer, the excitement around his signing was already immense. A Ballon d’Or winner, a five-time Champions League champion, and one of the most respected playmakers of his generation — yet at 40 years old, many wondered how much he still had to offer. They soon got their answer. Modric didn’t just bring his magical right foot to San Siro — he brought leadership, humility, and an unexpected gesture that would instantly make him a favorite among his new teammates. As Santiago Gimenez recently revealed, the Croatian veteran found a way to win over the entire dressing room in a way few could have imagined.

Since joining from Real Madrid on a free transfer, Luka Modric has been nothing short of transformative. He quickly became the centerpiece of Massimiliano Allegri’s tactical setup, orchestrating Milan’s midfield with the calm precision that defined his years in Spain.

His statistics have stunned even the skeptics: a 91% pass accuracyover 560 touches in seven matches, and 90% completion against Fiorentina, where he also won six duels and created four chances — a masterclass in control and vision. He has already contributed a goal and an assist, but more than that, he has restored a sense of authority and balance to the Rossoneri’s midfield.

His passion is undeniable. When Milan beat Napoli earlier this month, cameras captured Modric’s emotional celebration — fists clenched, eyes glistening, roaring like a man half his age. It was a glimpse of how much the game still burns inside him, even after two decades at the top.

What did Santiago Gimenez say about Luka Modric?

But according to Santiago Gimenez, Modric’s impact wasn’t limited to the pitch. In an interview on ‘Jorgio & Rubio’ and later through a TikTok clip that went viral, the Mexican striker shared the story that melted the hearts of Milan fans everywhere.

Advertisement

“We arrived in the locker room and each player had a new iPhone in his place,” Gimenez revealed. “Modric gave it to us. When a player arrives at a new team, he has to sing in front of everyone. Instead of singing, he decided to buy everyone phones.”

Tweet placeholder

The room reportedly burst into laughter and disbelief when the players discovered the gifts. In the Red and Blacks’ locker room, it is a long-standing ritual that every newcomer — no matter their fame — must perform a song in front of the team. But the Croatian veteran, never one for theatrics, chose generosity instead.

Advertisement

“He didn’t want to sing, but he wanted to do something special,” Gimenez continued. “And this was his way of saying thank you and showing respect to everyone.” It was a small gesture on the surface, but it spoke volumes about Modric’s humility — and about how easily he blends greatness with grace.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Not Pulisic: AC Milan veteran Luka Modric praises a huge team star: ‘I was looking forward to playing with him’

Not Pulisic: AC Milan veteran Luka Modric praises a huge team star: ‘I was looking forward to playing with him’

Christian Pulisic has finally reached his peak performance at AC Milan after several seasons of inconsistency. Despite this, the veteran star Luka Modric chose to praise another surprising teammate, making a candid confession.

Luka Modric’s next step after Milan and 2026 World Cup revealed: Could shocking Real Madrid return be on the cards?

Luka Modric’s next step after Milan and 2026 World Cup revealed: Could shocking Real Madrid return be on the cards?

As remarkable as his late-career renaissance has been, whispers from Spain suggest that Modric’s journey is far from over — and that his next chapter could take him back to the place where his legend was born.

Milan making waves in Serie A: Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric at the heart of club’s landmark $108 million record deal

Milan making waves in Serie A: Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric at the heart of club’s landmark $108 million record deal

The bright lights of San Siro have a new glow — not just from the electric soccer of Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric, but from the announcement of a landmark deal that cements Milan’s position at the top of Italian soccer, both on and off the pitch.

Raphinha’s injury recovery takes center stage for Barcelona ahead of El Clasico vs. Real Madrid

Raphinha’s injury recovery takes center stage for Barcelona ahead of El Clasico vs. Real Madrid

Barcelona are preparing to face Real Madrid in La Liga, and Raphinha is a key talking point.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo