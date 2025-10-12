Luis Suárez scores 600th career goal in 995 games: How long did Messi and Ronaldo take to reach the milestone?

Luis Suárez has long been regarded as one of the greatest strikers in soccer history, and now he’s written another chapter in his storied career by reaching the remarkable milestone of 600 career goals at 38 years old. Joining the exclusive club of players to hit that figure after 995 games, the question now turns to how long it took legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to reach the same mark.

Inter Miami faced Atlanta United on Saturday at Chase Stadium, with Suárez starting up front as the Herons looked to secure the best possible position ahead of the MLS playoffs. As Miami dominated the match, the Uruguayan striker pounced on a loose ball at the edge of the box after a defensive clearance and unleashed a half-volley to make it 3–0.

Beyond the spectacular strike, the moment carried special significance, as Suárez officially reached 600 career goals in his 995th professional appearance. Breaking down his tally: 20 goals came with Nacional, 15 with Groningen, 111 with Ajax, 82 with Liverpool, 198 with FC Barcelona, 34 with Atlético Madrid, 29 with Grêmio, 42 with Inter Miami, and 69 with the Uruguay national team.

After the match, Suárez took to social media to reflect on the milestone. “If I said I dreamed of this, I’d be lying — I never thought I’d achieve something like this in my career. Thanks to all the clubs I’ve played for, the national team, my teammates, coaches, staff, my family, and the fans. You’re all part of this accomplishment. ‘There’s always another page…,’” the Uruguayan striker wrote on Instagram.

When did Messi and Ronaldo reach 600 goals?

More than two decades after making his professional debut, Suárez has joined an elite group of players to score 600 goals — a list that includes Josef Bican, Pelé, Romário, Gerd Müller, and Robert Lewandowski, among other legends. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are also members of that exclusive club, though one reached the mark before the other.

Cristiano Ronaldo hit 600 career goals under the brightest lights — the 2016–17 UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Juventus. The Portuguese superstar scored twice in the 4–1 win, first in the 20th minute (his 599th goal) and again in the 64th to reach 600. It happened on June 3, 2017, when Ronaldo was 32 years old and making his 855th professional appearance.

A year later, on March 4, 2018, Messi joined the 600-goal club. In a La Liga clash between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, the Argentine curled in a stunning free kick in the 26th minute — his 539th goal for Barca, combined with 61 for Argentina at the time. Despite reaching the milestone a few months after Ronaldo, Messi did so at just 30 years old and in his 747th professional match.