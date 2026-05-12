Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Iker Casillas on a possible José Mourinho return: ‘I don’t want him at Real Madrid’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Casillas doesn't want Mourinho
© Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesCasillas doesn't want Mourinho

These days have not been calm for Real Madrid fans. With Florentino Pérez’s press conference covering several topics, comments from club icons about the next manager have also emerged. Iker Casillas was one of those who spoke out against José Mourinho’s possible return with a message on social media.

Casillas said: “I don’t have any problems with Mourinho. I think he’s a great professional. I don’t want him at Real Madrid. Other managers would be more prepared to manage the club of my life. Personal opinion. Nothing else.”

The former goalkeeper knows the club better than most, so his opinion carries a lot of weight. Even so, it would not be completely surprising if there were some personal issues between them, since Mourinho was manager during Casillas’ time at Real Madrid.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Casillas on the lack of titles

Casillas was part of Real Madrid from 1999 to 2015, a period in which the club added to its history with titles of all kinds. The goalkeeper himself won 18 trophies and was a major part of those successes.

Tweet placeholder

Just a few hours before his comments about Mourinho, he had also given his opinion on Real Madrid’s lack of titles, backing the critical view shared by many around the club.

Advertisement
Federico Valverde lose support as some Real Madrid players reportedly request his departure

see also

Federico Valverde lose support as some Real Madrid players reportedly request his departure

Casillas said: When Real Madrid goes two seasons without titles, it is worrying. We should look at next year and forget this one. It is curious because I was just reflecting the opinion of a phenomenal former teammate like Toni Kroos. A soccer genius. My opinion, which copies 99% of his, is attacked by a certain sector of the darker side of madridismo, but I don’t care.”

Mourinho’s time with Real Madrid

Mourinho’s spell at the club was not especially memorable because he had to compete with Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona. He was in charge from 2010 to 2013 and managed 178 matches. His trophy haul was limited, with one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey and one Supercopa de España.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Florentino Perez hits roadblock as Jose Mourinho reportedly makes two demands to take over Real Madrid

Florentino Perez hits roadblock as Jose Mourinho reportedly makes two demands to take over Real Madrid

While he remains to be president Florentino Perez's favorite candidate for the coaching role, Jose Mourinho has reportedly made two demands to complete his return to Real Madrid.

Federico Valverde lose support as some Real Madrid players reportedly request his departure

Federico Valverde lose support as some Real Madrid players reportedly request his departure

Federico Valverde has endured a very disappointing end to the season, as his conflict with Aurélien Tchouaméni ended with sanctions for both players. Following this incident, several important Real Madrid players have reportedly requested his departure in the summer of 2026.

Barcelona deepen Real Madrid crisis: Two years without a title highlight poor decision-making and roster planning

Barcelona deepen Real Madrid crisis: Two years without a title highlight poor decision-making and roster planning

Despite their strong start to the season, Real Madrid have ended the campaign in disappointing fashion, as Barcelona secured the LaLiga title. As a result, Los Blancos have now gone two consecutive years without major silverware, reflecting poor decision-making and flawed squad planning.

Iker Casillas would rather have Xabi Alonso back than José Mourinho as Real Madrid manager

Iker Casillas would rather have Xabi Alonso back than José Mourinho as Real Madrid manager

Iker Casillas prefers Xabi Alonso back than Jose Mourinho as Real Madrid manager.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo