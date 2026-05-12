Iker Casillas on a possible José Mourinho return: ‘I don’t want him at Real Madrid’

These days have not been calm for Real Madrid fans. With Florentino Pérez’s press conference covering several topics, comments from club icons about the next manager have also emerged. Iker Casillas was one of those who spoke out against José Mourinho’s possible return with a message on social media.

Casillas said: “I don’t have any problems with Mourinho. I think he’s a great professional. I don’t want him at Real Madrid. Other managers would be more prepared to manage the club of my life. Personal opinion. Nothing else.”

The former goalkeeper knows the club better than most, so his opinion carries a lot of weight. Even so, it would not be completely surprising if there were some personal issues between them, since Mourinho was manager during Casillas’ time at Real Madrid.

Casillas on the lack of titles

Casillas was part of Real Madrid from 1999 to 2015, a period in which the club added to its history with titles of all kinds. The goalkeeper himself won 18 trophies and was a major part of those successes.

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Just a few hours before his comments about Mourinho, he had also given his opinion on Real Madrid’s lack of titles, backing the critical view shared by many around the club.

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Casillas said: “When Real Madrid goes two seasons without titles, it is worrying. We should look at next year and forget this one. It is curious because I was just reflecting the opinion of a phenomenal former teammate like Toni Kroos. A soccer genius. My opinion, which copies 99% of his, is attacked by a certain sector of the darker side of madridismo, but I don’t care.”

Mourinho’s time with Real Madrid

Mourinho’s spell at the club was not especially memorable because he had to compete with Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona. He was in charge from 2010 to 2013 and managed 178 matches. His trophy haul was limited, with one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey and one Supercopa de España.