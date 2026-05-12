Sneijder criticizes Mbappé’s attitude at Real Madrid before Barcelona match: ‘You need to be with the team’

Real Madrid fans are furious with Kylian Mbappé after another disappointing season without a title. To the wave of criticism the forward has received in recent weeks, Wesley Sneijder has now added his voice. The former Real Madrid player questioned him in an interview with Hard Rock Bet.

Sneijder said: “There were decisions like going on vacation instead of staying with the team. That is not right, especially when Barcelona can become champions in El Clásico. That really hurts the fans. You need to be with the team.”

His behavior off the field has drawn criticism, but Mbappé did not stop there, as the forward posted smiling pictures the day after Real Madrid’s rivals lifted the trophy by beating them in an important match.

Sneijder on the next manager

Even if Álvaro Arbeloa has not been dismissed yet, it is almost certain he will not be Real Madrid’s manager for much longer. In Sneijder’s view, the best replacement would be José Mourinho because of his experience.

Sneijder played for Real Madrid from 2007 to 2009 (Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

The former player had plenty of praise for the Portuguese manager, under whom he played at Inter when they won the treble and he enjoyed the best year of his career, with his personality standing out as his biggest strength.

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see also Iker Casillas on a possible José Mourinho return: ‘I don’t want him at Real Madrid’

Sneijder said: “Real Madrid are one of the teams that need a great manager, but also a manager capable of handling incredible players with very strong personalities. I think he is the ideal person for that role.”

Sneijder on managing too many players

One of the most important tasks for any manager is keeping all players ready to contribute whenever the team needs them. That could be the main thing the Portuguese coach brings to the club.

Sneijder said: “Mourinho knows exactly how to manage every player, because it is easy to manage the starting 11. Every manager in the world can do that, but it is not just about them. There are more players on the bench or even out of it.”

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