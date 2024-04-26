Jurgen Klopp claimed it may be easier for his successor if Liverpool fails to win the Premier League title. The Reds find themselves third in a three-horse race for the English top-flight crown. While Klopp’s club was previously in a decent position in the table, a recent 2-0 defeat to local rivals Everton has put a major dent in their title chances.

Liverpool is now three points behind leaders Arsenal with just four fixtures remaining in the schedule. Not only are they essentially a game behind the Gunners. The north London side has a significantly better goal differential as well. This gives Mikel Arteta’s side an extra advantage over the Reds. Manchester City, however, remains the favorite to lift the trophy due to having an extra game in hand. The reigning European champions are just one point behind Arsenal in the table.

Dutch coach reportedly set to agree Liverpool deal in coming days

Current Feyenoord coach Arne Slot is now reportedly close to joining Liverpool as their next manager. The Dutchman publicly confirmed on Thursday that he wants to succeed Klopp at the Merseyside club. He also admitted that the Reds are currently discussing a fee to give to Feyenoord to sign the coach. Slot does not have an official release clause, so Liverpool must negotiate a price.

While following Klopp will not be easy for any coach, the German is now claiming that his failures this season may very well be a plus for Slot. Klopp initially told reporters on Friday that the Dutchman would be taking over the “best club in the world” if he was to officially join Liverpool.

However, the current Reds manager also claimed that failing to win the Premier League this season may ease the pressure on Slot. Klopp expounded on the assertion by saying that it might help the new coach if he was not entering the fray at a “club on a high.”

Reporters then asked the coach about Slot’s imminent arrival at the club. Klopp stated that while he is not “involved in the process,” he is supportive of the Dutchman. “I like the way his team plays football,” proclaimed the German. “All the things I hear about him as a guy – a good guy. I don’t know him, but some people who know him say he’s a good guy. I like that a lot.”

Klopp may have to settle for the lone trophy in his final season at Liverpool

Klopp’s take on his team’s potential failures this season is certainly interesting. Coaches typically do not necessarily find many silver linings about losing out on a title race. Liverpool’s situation, however, is fairly unique. Managers usually join clubs that are struggling. The Reds, on the other hand, are only making a change because Klopp decided to leave the team.

Nevertheless, Klopp is attempting to deflect attention away from the club’s recent poor form and ease pressure from Slot. Liverpool was previously in serious contention to win four trophies in the coach’s final campaign with the team. While they have collected the Carabao Cup, the Reds have since faltered in both the FA Cup and Europa League. Wednesday’s defeat to the Toffees also puts them behind the eight ball in the Premier League.

Liverpool previously decided to film the final months of Klopp’s time with the club. The footage will then become an eight-part documentary airing in August. Although the team hoped that the series would highlight a series of trophy collections, it may be a more somber storyline.

