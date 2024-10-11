Real Madrid is reportedly planning a strategic move to secure Liverpool’s star right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold. It could become one of the most high-profile transfers of recent times. Los Blancos look to reinforce their defensive lineup following a long-term injury to Dani Carvajal. Thus, they have set their sights on Alexander-Arnold, a player whose contract situation at Anfield presents a unique opportunity. According to Fichajes, Madrid is even considering including French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in a player-plus-cash offer. They hope they can entice Liverpool to part with one of their most prized assets.

Real Madrid‘s interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold stems largely from their current need to fill a gap in their defense. With Dani Carvajal sidelined due to injury, the club is keen to find a long-term solution for the right-back position. Alexander-Arnold is known for his exceptional crossing ability, playmaking skills, and versatility. As a result, he would bring an offensive spark to Madrid’s backline that few other defenders can match.

Adding to the appeal is the fact that the defender’s contract with Liverpool is approaching its final year. This could potentially give the La Liga giants leverage in negotiations. If he doesn’t sign a new contract, Alexander-Arnold could be available on a pre-contract agreement as early as January. This would allow him to join the Spanish giants in the summer without Liverpool receiving a transfer fee. However, it appears Madrid is looking to move quicker by exploring a potential deal this season.

Tchouameni as a deal breaker?

To sweeten the deal, Madrid is reportedly considering including Aurelien Tchouameni, the talented French midfielder they signed for $88 million in 2022. The Frenchman has been a regular figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, appearing in 38 matches across all competitions last season. However, the club might be willing to sacrifice his services to land Alexander-Arnold. Tchouameni has not only impressed as a midfielder but has also filled in as a center-back when needed, demonstrating his versatility and tactical awareness.

The logic is simple: the Reds have been actively seeking midfield reinforcements. Tchouameni, with his age, potential, and adaptability, could be the kind of player the Reds need to strengthen their midfield for years to come. Nonetheless, according to the report, Los Blancos are also not ruling out the inclusion of other star players like Rodrygo in the deal. They could eventually focus on them, instead on Tchouameni as the most valuable asset they would be willing to part with.

Despite Madrid’s potentially tempting offer, it remains uncertain whether Liverpool would entertain the idea of selling Alexander-Arnold, especially considering his significance to the team. A product of Liverpool’s youth academy, the English star has been a pivotal figure in the club’s success over recent years. He has played a crucial role in their Premier League and Champions League triumphs. Losing him would be a significant blow to Arne Slot’s system. It relies heavily on the 26-year-old’s ability to contribute both defensively and offensively.

Alexander-Arnold tipped to make leap to Real Madrid

Adding fuel to the speculation, former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison has publicly voiced his support for Alexander-Arnold to consider a move to Real Madrid. Speaking on ESPN, Hutchison said, “It has been a topic of discussion between me and pals. I think the honest answer is, I think you have to go to Real Madrid. You have to try it.”

Hutchison believes that, while Liverpool fans would understandably want Alexander-Arnold to stay at the club and continue building his legacy, a move to Madrid would offer the right-back new challenges and the opportunity to play alongside world-class talents like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and potentially Kylian Mbappé.

“Trent has been at Liverpool for 20 years. He has won everything there is to win in the game,” he continued. “But if you are Trent and your contract is running down… you can try and go to Real Madrid. You are playing with Jude Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe, and all the legends that are playing there. One can win more Champions Leagues. You can win La Ligas. There is plenty of time for Trent still to come back, so if I was in his shoes, I would go.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO