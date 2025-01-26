Timo Werner, the German international forward, is reportedly attracting interest from Major League Soccer (MLS) side New York Red Bulls, according to Footmercato. This potential transfer could mark a new chapter for the player whose career has seen significant highs and lows in recent years.

Werner initially established himself as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers during his time at RB Leipzig (2016-2020), scoring 95 goals in 159 appearances. This impressive record earned him a high-profile £47.5 million move to Chelsea in 2020.

However, his time at Stamford Bridge proved disappointing. In two seasons, he managed only 10 goals in 56 Premier League appearances, falling short of expectations and failing to secure a consistent place in the starting lineup.

A return to RB Leipzig in 2022 was intended to reignite his career, but he again struggled to recapture his previous form, scoring 11 goals in 35 appearances. Seeking a resurgence, he joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan in January 2023, a move later extended until the end of the current season. Even at Spurs, however, Werner has been unable to consistently find the net, scoring a mere three goals in 40 appearances under manager Ange Postecoglou.

MLS interest and potential transfer to New York Red Bulls

Despite a lack of goals this season, Werner’s talent has apparently caught the attention of the New York Red Bulls. Footmercato reports that the MLS club is in talks with the player, aiming to reach an agreement. Given that both New York Red Bulls and RB Leipzig share the same ownership group, this cross-continent transfer could be surprisingly streamlined.

Werner’s recent performance has drawn criticism from Postecoglou. Following a lackluster display against Rangers in the Europa League last month, the Tottenham manager publicly questioned Werner’s effort and application, emphasizing the need for consistent performance from senior players. Postecoglou’s comments underscore Werner’s struggles and suggest a possible reason for a change of scenery.

Timo Werner’s career trajectory has been anything but linear. While his talent is undeniable, his time in the Premier League has been marked by inconsistency. A move to the MLS could offer a fresh start and the chance to rebuild his confidence and rediscover the prolific scoring form that defined his earlier years.