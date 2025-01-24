Jordi Alba has earned his place as one of the most accomplished left-backs of his generation, solidifying his legacy at Barcelona. Despite a career filled with accolades and trophies, Alba recently shared the story of his most difficult moment at the club, one he endured alongside Lionel Messi. Surprisingly, he declared it “worse than Bayern Munich’s 2-8 defeat.”

As part of one of the greatest teams in football history, Alba formed a remarkable partnership with Messi—now on display at Inter Miami. However, his time at Barcelona also included painful experiences. One such moment was the devastating 4-0 comeback by Liverpool in May 2019 during the Champions League semifinals. Alba was involved in one of the critical mistakes that ultimately sealed Barcelona’s fate.

In an interview with the Offsiders YouTube channel, Alba opened up about what he described as the worst night of his career. “That was a terrifying night; for me, it was worse than the 2-8 (against Bayern). I had a really tough time because the tie was practically secured, and even there, we had many chances, but it turned out the way it did. For me, it was the hardest night.“

The Spaniard reflected on a back pass gone wrong that led to Divock Origi’s opening goal in the 7th minute: “I was in a bad place, I won’t lie to you, but those are games you don’t expect, that shock you. Plus, the first goal came from a back pass I made with every intention, but it didn’t work out.

“These things have happened to me many times, and they didn’t end in goals, so nothing came of it. The tough part is that it happened to me that day. I never like to single out one or two players; it’s a team effort. But that night, I didn’t play well, and I have no problem admitting it. It’s obvious. For me, it was the hardest night,” he confessed candidly.

Jordi Alba and the viral scenes of him crying

The 4-0 defeat at Anfield left the entire Barcelona squad devastated, with no player emerging from the game feeling they had performed well. However, one of the most memorable and emotional moments involved Alba himself. The Netflix documentary Matchday: Inside FC Barcelona, which covered the 2019-20 season, captured the aftermath of the game, including a scene at halftime when the team was trailing 1-0 (3-1 on aggregate).

In the now-viral footage, Alba was seen visibly distraught in the dressing room, crying after his mistake had contributed to Liverpool’s opening goal. As coach Ernesto Valverde gave instructions to the team, Alba struggled to hold back his tears, while his teammates sat silently.

Reflecting on those moments, Alba explained the emotions behind his visible distress. “It’s because I wasn’t feeling well. I read that I was crying… It was because I felt physically unwell,” he admitted, adding clarity to a scene that symbolized Barcelona’s heartbreak that night.