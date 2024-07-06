With Liverpool and PSG’s interest in star winger Anthony Gordon on the rise, Newcastle must navigate a tricky scenario.

Reportedly, the club is thinking about giving Gordon a new deal to keep him at St. James’ Park. This move comes after an eventful end to June; the club made several strategic decisions to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

The Magpies engaged in a flurry of transfer activity to meet the Premier League’s PSR regulations. This included selling players such as Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton, respectively. These sales were part of their efforts to raise necessary funds and avoid potential penalties.

Amid these financial maneuvers, Anthony Gordon emerged as a significant figure of interest for Liverpool. The England forward, formerly of Everton, was reportedly keen on joining the Reds.

In truth, there was a stage when Newcastle appeared open to the possibility of Gordon’s departure, provided a swap deal involving Liverpool‘s Jarrell Quansah could be arranged. However, the Anfield outfit’s reluctance to agree to this swap deal stalled the transfer.

How will Newcastle respond?

With the PSR rules deadline passed, Newcastle now contemplate offering Gordon a new contract to secure his long-term commitment.

According to The Evening Chronicle, newly-appointed sporting director Paul Mitchell will play a crucial role in this process. Mitchell is expected to gauge the seriousness of Liverpool’s interest in Gordon and understand the player’s stance on his future at Newcastle.

The club’s willingness to sell key players to meet financial regulations has reportedly unsettled several squad members. This unrest could complicate efforts to retain Gordon and other essential players. Newcastle are under no immediate pressure to sell Gordon, but with his current contract set to expire in 2026, they must act prudently.

Anthony Gordon’s importance

Gordon’s importance to Newcastle cannot be overstated. The 23-year-old made 48 competitive appearances during the 2023-24 season, scoring 12 goals and providing 11 assists.

His performance has been instrumental in the club’s aspirations, especially after missing out on European football last season. Keeping a player of Gordon’s caliber is vital for Newcastle’s ambitions to challenge for European spots in the 2024-25 campaign.

Speculation around Gordon’s transfer value suggests that his side could reportedly demand around $128 million should anyone decide to pursue the deal seriously. This valuation reflects the 23-year-old’s significant contributions and potential as an England international.

Furthermore, Paul Mitchell’s appointment as new sporting director places him at the center of the club’s strategy to manage player contracts and potential transfers. Mitchell’s immediate tasks will include assessing Liverpool’s and even PSG‘s interest in Gordon and determining the best course of action for Newcastle. His approach will be crucial in either securing Gordon’s long-term future at the club or negotiating a lucrative transfer that benefits them.

Newcastle’s strategic decisions in the transfer market will have long-term implications for the club. The sale of players like Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson indicates a willingness to make tough choices to comply with financial regulations. However, retaining key players like Gordon is essential for maintaining competitive performance.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Sportsphoto : IMAGO / PA Images