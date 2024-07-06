The English referee Anthony Taylor has been associated with controversy for quite some time. In many games, his refereeing steals the show from the players on the field. The quarterfinal matchup between Spain and Germany in Euro 2024 was no different. After Spain’s thrilling extra-time victory, the focus shifted to Taylor‘s controversial judgments. The event has sparked new discussions about Jose Mourinho’s previous critiques of Taylor’s officiating talents and the validity of those complaints.

The quarterfinal clash saw the English official issuing an astonishing 15 yellow cards over the course of 120 minutes. While such a high number of bookings might suggest strict adherence to rules, it instead highlighted inconsistent decision-making. Taylor’s leniency towards certain fouls, including Marc Cucurella’s dubious handball, left fans and players frustrated.

One of the most contentious moments of the match occurred in extra time. German player Jamal Musiala’s goal-bound shot struck Cucurella’s hand, prompting Germany to appeal for a penalty. Taylor, however, waved away the protests and the VAR team did not intervene.

This decision left the German team and their supporters fuming, as they believed a clear penalty had been denied. The incident mirrored past controversies involving Taylor, reinforcing his reputation for questionable calls in crucial moments.

Taylor’s controversial past

Anthony Taylor’s history of controversial decisions is not new. A notable incident from the previous year involved a Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Taylor awarded a penalty against Wolves after Hwang Hee-chan’s challenge on Fabian Schar.

Wolves’ manager, Gary O’Neil, branded the decision as “disgraceful,” leading to widespread criticism. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) had to intervene, and Taylor was subsequently demoted from Premier League matches for the following weekend.

Another infamous episode in the 45-year-old’s career occurred during the 2023 Europa League Final between Roma and Sevilla. Taylor issued a record 13 yellow cards during the match, including a caution to the Italians’ then-manager, Jose Mourinho. He was particularly incensed by Taylor’s failure to send off Sevilla’s Erik Lamela for a second bookable offense.

After the match, the manager confronted the referee, calling him a “f***ing disgrace” and accusing him of favoritism towards the Spanish team. The incident escalated when angry Giallorossi fans confronted Taylor and his family at the Budapest airport.

Was Mourinho right about Taylor?

Jose Mourinho’s outburst after the Europa League Final captured global attention. His accusations of bias and poor officiating by Taylor have since found echoes in the recent Euro 2024 controversy. The assertion that the referee’s decisions were unfair and influenced by external factors has been a recurring theme. The Italian media, in particular, has repeatedly highlighted incidents where Taylor’s calls seemed to disadvantage Italian teams or players.

The Euro 2024 quarterfinal added another layer to this narrative. Taylor’s handling of the Germany-Spain match, especially his refusal to award Germany a penalty for Cucurella’s handball, drew parallels with past controversies. Fans and pundits alike questioned the Englishman’s judgment and consistency, leading to renewed calls for scrutiny of his officiating standards.

Anthony Taylor’s continued involvement in high-profile controversies raises broader questions about the standards and accountability of refereeing at the highest levels of soccer. The repeated incidents have damaged his reputation, casting doubt on his ability to officiate impartially and effectively in crucial matches.

