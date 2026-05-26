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2026 World Cup: Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz headline Morocco’s 26-man squad

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Morocco stars Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz.
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesMorocco stars Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz.

Morocco are all set to begin their journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will try to replicate their historic run from Qatar 2022. Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz are among the key players in the squad selected to travel to North America.

“Here is our National Team’s final squad list for the FIFA World Cup 2026! Let the adventure begin,” Morocco announced Tuesday through their official X account, alongside a creative reveal of the 26 selected players styled as a sticker album.

Among the biggest names included in the roster selected by head coach Mohamed Ouahbi is, naturally, Achraf Hakimi, the team captain and one of the few players whose club season has not yet ended. This Saturday, he will attempt to win the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain in the final against Arsenal.

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Brahim Diaz is probably the most important addition to the national team compared to Qatar 2022. After choosing to represent Morocco instead of Spain, the country of his birth, the Real Madrid winger has become a key piece of the squad, something he already demonstrated during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

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A new generation for Morocco

Compared to the players who competed in Qatar four years ago, 16 of the 26 players now selected by Mohamed Ouahbi are newcomers. A talented young generation has joined the national team in recent years, boosted in part by the country’s success at the 2025 U-20 World Cup.

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The generational transition is so significant that 10 of the newly added players are under 25 years old. Among the standouts are Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, 18, along with RC Strasbourg talents Samir El Mourabet, 19, and Gessime Yassine, 20.

The players remaining from Morocco’s fourth-place finish in 2022 are Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Azzedine Ounahi, Abde Ezzalzouli and Bilal El Khannouss. On the other hand, some of the most notable absences include Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Morocco’s path at the 2026 World Cup

Morocco did not get much luck in the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, landing in what appears on paper to be one of the tournament’s toughest groups. They are part of Group C alongside Scotland, Haiti and Brazil. The South American giants will be their opening opponent on June 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why were Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, and Bounou left out of Morocco’s latest call-up before the World Cup?

Why were Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, and Bounou left out of Morocco’s latest call-up before the World Cup?

Morocco announced a training camp roster ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and stars such as Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, and Yassine Bounou were not included.

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PSG coach Luis Enrique makes stunning Brahim Diaz–Zidane comparison after Morocco’s AFCON final penalty miss

Despite being the top scorer in the AFCON, Brahim Diaz transitioned from hero to villain for Morocco after missing a penalty in the final. In response, PSG coach Luis Enrique defended him, surprisingly comparing him to Zinedine Zidane.

Brahim Díaz breaks silence after missed Panenka penalty in Morocco’s AFCON defeat to Senegal

Brahim Díaz breaks silence after missed Panenka penalty in Morocco’s AFCON defeat to Senegal

After missing a panenka-styled penalty in the AFCON defeat vs. Senegal, Morocco star Brahim Díaz broke the silence with a message directed to the fans.

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