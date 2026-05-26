Why did Cristiano Ronaldo’s son not attend Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League trophy celebrations?

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated one of the most emotional moments of his Saudi Arabian journey after finally lifting the Saudi Pro League trophy with Al-Nassr. Yet while the stadium was filled with joy and family members joined him on the pitch afterward, one notable absence quickly caught the attention of fans around the world: his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. The Portuguese star shared photos alongside Georgina Rodriguez and his younger children following the title-clinching victory, but Cristiano Jr. was nowhere to be seen.

After years of frustration and near misses, Cristiano Ronaldo finally guided Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title. The Riyadh club secured the championship with a decisive 4-1 victory over Damac on the final day of the season, edging out fierce rival Al-Hilal in the standings. The 41-year-old ace once again stepped up in the biggest moment.

The forward scored twice during the match, continuing a remarkable scoring run that has defined his career across several countries and generations. The title carried huge meaning for both the player and the club. Since arriving in Saudi Arabia in early 2023, Ronaldo has faced constant pressure over the lack of major domestic silverware despite his individual brilliance and influence on the league’s global growth.

Following the final whistle, emotional scenes unfolded inside the stadium. Ronaldo celebrated with Georgina and his younger children, posing for photos in Al-Nassr colors while supporters filled the ground with chants and fireworks.

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Fans quickly noticed, however, that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. was absent from the celebrations. Considering how often he appears alongside his father during important moments, many wondered why he had missed such a historic occasion.

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Where was Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.?

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. was on international duty with the Portugal U16 national team during a UEFA youth competition, hence he was unable to attend the Al-Nassr triumph celebration.

While his father was securing the Saudi title in Riyadh, the teenager was in Europe representing Portugal at youth level. Apparently, Ronaldo Jr. was fully focused on tournament action and could not travel back in time for the celebrations.

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Even more remarkably, he enjoyed a standout performance during the competition. Cristiano Jr. scored twice in Portugal U16’s 3-0 victory over Greece, continuing to attract attention as one of the most closely watched young players of his generation.

The timing created an extraordinary parallel between father and son. In the same week Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to secure a league title, his son also netted twice while wearing Portugal’s colors.

How Ronaldo Jr. fared in the tournament

The similarities between the two performances immediately sparked discussion online. X (formerly Twitter) users pointed out the symbolic nature of both father and son delivering decisive displays at important moments for their teams.

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While Cristiano Ronaldo continues competing at the highest level late into his career, Cristiano Jr. is beginning to build his own reputation within Portugal’s youth system. The teenager has already spent time in the academies connected to his father’s former clubs and is gradually gaining international experience.

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Portugal later faced Italy in the tournament final. Although Ronaldo Jr. started the match, the Selecao eventually lost on penalties after previously winning the competition several times in past editions.

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