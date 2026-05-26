Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr receive unexpected costly blow of $16,000 following Saudi Pro League title victory, as reason merges

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr were still celebrating a long-awaited Saudi Pro League triumph when fresh controversy suddenly emerged around the club. Only days after lifting the championship trophy, the Riyadh side found itself facing disciplinary action from Saudi soccer authorities after the title-winning clash against Damac.

The Portuguese superstar had played a decisive role in securing the championship, scoring twice during the crucial victory. However, while attention initially focused on Ronaldo’s emotional celebrations and Al-Nassr finally ending its wait for league glory, another development quietly unfolded behind the scenes.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF)’s Disciplinary and Ethics Committee officially announced sanctions against Al-Nassr after incidents that occurred during the club’s final league match of the season against Damac.

According to the committee’s ruling, the club received a financial penalty of 60,000 Saudi riyals ($16,000). The decision came shortly after Al-Nassr celebrated winning the Saudi Pro League title for the first time since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in the Middle East.

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The reason behind the punishment revealed

The mystery surrounding the disciplinary action was eventually clarified in the committee’s official report. Al-Nassr was fined because supporters threw three water bottles onto the pitch during the match against Damac.

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Authorities confirmed that the objects did not injure any players, referees, or staff members. The match itself also continued without interruption despite the incident inside the stadium. Still, the committee concluded that the behavior violated the league’s disciplinary and conduct regulations.

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As a result, the financial punishment was formally imposed on the club. According to reports from Saudi media and the official committee statement, the incident was classified as a breach of competition regulations despite causing no direct harm.

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Celebrations mixed with controversy

The disciplinary case arrived during what should have been one of the happiest moments in recent Al-Nassr history. The club had just completed a dramatic title race, finishing ahead of Al-Hilal after an intense battle that lasted until the final round. Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved decisive under pressure.

The forward scored two goals in the 4-1 victory over Damac, helping Al-Nassr secure the championship in front of its home supporters. The achievement carried huge importance for both player and club.

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Since joining Al-Nassr in 2023, Ronaldo has regularly faced criticism over the lack of major domestic trophies despite producing extraordinary individual numbers. Now, after years of setbacks and painful defeats in finals and title races, Al-Nassr finally had the league trophy it had been chasing.